FCS All-American WR Set to Visit Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes have hit home runs in the transfer portal so far, and now they're looking to add another.

FCS Central Freshman All-American Evan James put up numbers that have to be seen to be believed.

While sure, this was done in the FCS, James grabbed 65 receptions for 796 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman.

The sky is the limit for a player of his caliber, and that's something head coach Kirk Ferentz is all about. James entered the portal in mid December, and now the Florida native is being flown to Iowa for his official visit.

Iowa Eyes Adding Evan James

From running backs to wide receivers, Iowa is doing whatever they can to add these FCS All-Americans. It's a brilliant strategy as Iowa received a few early commitments so new players will have plenty of time to learn everything and get used to their new surroundings.

James is coming off a year where he averaged 7.22 receptions per game. He likely wouldn't see those numbers at Iowa, but who knows how this offense is going to look led by young stud Jeremy Hecklinski.

His reception per game mark was second in the entire FCS and led the way for all freshman. With an average of 88.5 receiving yards per game, he once again led all freshman as he finished ninth in the FCS. If it wasn't clear already, James is special.

Iowa Continues to Get Younger

Furman WR transfer Evan James is flying to Iowa tonight for an official visit with the Hawkeyes

While there are no guarantees James ends up committing to the Hawkeyes, him doing so would be yet another young player who has years to grow and develop at the school. Team captain Koen Entringer showed no one's name is off limits in the portal, so it's just a matter of Iowa keeping all of these transfers for years to come.

James had a trio of 100+ yard games this season. He only went three games without a touchdown as he finished his freshman season with five touchdowns in his last four games. From time to time, Furman mixed it up as he added seven carries for 72 yards with a score.

Iowa's receiving core was going to be extremely thin heading into 2026, so James would be a massive addition. He might not immediately see the field due to his youth and inexperience, but Iowa is going to need reliable pass catchers if they do indeed change their identity to an air-raid style offense.

