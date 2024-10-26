WATCH: Caitlin Clark Makes Appearance At Iowa vs. Northwestern
The 2023-24 Iowa women's basketball team was honored during the Iowa Hawkeyes' football game against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, meaning Iowa legend Caitlin Clark was in attendance.
Not surprisingly, Clark received a rousing ovation from the crowd.
Clark spent four seasons at Iowa before being selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft this year.
Not only did Clark establish herself as the greatest women's basketball player in Hawkeyes history, but she also stamped her name among the best players in the history of women's college basketball, period.
During her final season at Iowa City, Clark averaged 31.6 points, 8.9 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game on 45.5/37.8/86.0 shooting splits.
Clark led the nation in scoring and assists in all four of her campaigns with the Hawkeyes, boasting career averages of 28.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.1 boards and 1.5 steals a night.
On top of that, she is the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, men's and women's.
During her rookie season with the Fever, Clark posted 19.2 points, 8.4 dimes, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor, 34.4 percent from three-point range and 90.6 percent from the free-throw line.
The 22-year-old went on to win the WNBA Rookie off the Year award, made All-WNBA First-Team and finished fourth in MVP voting.
Unfortunately for the Iowa football team, things are not going nearly as well.
The Hawkeyes entered their matchup with Northwestern at 4-3 and were struggling in the first half of the Big Ten clash.