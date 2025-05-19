Steelers Coach Doesn't Hold Back on Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star
Former Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson did not go as high in the NFL Draft as some anticipated, but he did ultimately fly off the board on Day 2, heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round last month.
Johnson was viewed by many as the third-best halfback in the draft class behind Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton shortly after the 2024 season, but his stock dipped thanks to a pedestrian Scouting Combine. He then watched five running backs get selected before him.
However, the Steelers are incredibly excited to add the former Iowa superstar, and Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is already raving about Johnson.
"(We are) excited about getting Kaleb Johnson in here," Smith said, via Dave Lolley of the Steelers' team website. "Really explosive running back that we spent some time with. One of the more instinctive backs that I've watched in a couple of years coming out of the draft. (He's a) perfect fit regardless of whatever run scheme you're running."
Johnson just completed a monster campaign to end his career with the Hawkeyes, racking up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground, leading the Big Ten in both categories. He also averaged 6.4 yards per carry. All of that obviously caught the Steelers' attention.
"He ran multiple (schemes) at Iowa. Really impressive as a volume runner as the game went on, and one of the more impressive stats you've seen in the fourth quarter -- what he averaged in the fourth quarter. I believe it was over 5 yards per carry. Might have been closer to 6," Smith added. "We think he's a great culture fit. Obviously extremely fired up to get Kaleb in here."
Pittsburgh is known for running smashmouth offenses, so Johnson should absolutely fit well in Steel City and may eventually develop into one of the best halfbacks of his draft class.
