2026 Four-Star Iowa Commit Makes Signing Announcement
The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to get positive updates from their 2026 recruiting class as we approach the early signing period. Multiple players revealed their decision to sign their letter of intent on December 1.
Marcello Vitti, the four-star defensive back from Dearborn, Michigan, has also joined the long list of commits making their commitment official. The Divine Child High School standout announced he will sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, December 3, at 3:00 PM.
Vitti also confirmed he will be enrolling early, joining the program in January to participate in winter workouts and spring practice.
“I will be signing with Iowa this Wednesday at 3 pm at Divine Child High School, and enrolling early in January to start the next chapter of my football journey. The event is open to family, friends, supporters, and the media,” Vitti wrote.
Vitti committed to Iowa on December 1, 2024, becoming the very first defensive commit in the Hawkeyes' 2026 class. He chose Iowa over the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Auburn.
At 6-foot and 190 pounds, Vitti was explicitly recruited to play Iowa's signature "CASH" position. It is a hybrid defensive back/linebacker role that requires a combination of coverage skills and physicality in the box.
“Coach Parker has been telling me that my speed, athleticism, instincts, and playmaking ability is perfect for the cash position," Vitti told 247Sports. "I think I play a lot like Castro, and I can definitely see myself playing like him one day."
Marcello Vitti’s High School Career
Vitti enters signing day fresh off a legendary finish to his high school career. Just last week, he led Divine Child to the Division 4 state championship, the program's first title since 1985.
In the championship game at Ford Field, Vitti delivered a two-way performance that showed exactly why he was Iowa's top defensive target. On offense, he rushed 19 times for 120 yards and the game-winning touchdown. On defense, he led the team with 14 tackles.
In his Junior year, he recorded 76 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and 10 pass breakups on the defensive front. Vitti also racked up over 1,400 all-purpose yards and scored 24 total touchdowns on offense. He returned four kicks for 220 yards and a touchdown.
He earned First Team All-State honors as early as his sophomore season in 2023.
Iowa’s Set to Officially Sign Multiple Recruits
Vitti joins fellow commits Carson Nielsen, Colin Whitters, Brody Schaffer, Luke Brewer, Owen Linder, Gene Riordan and Hudson Parliament, who have all confirmed December 3 signing ceremonies.
