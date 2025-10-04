2027 Four-Star TE Includes Iowa in Final Four
While Cooper Terwilliger isn't graduating until 2027, the Iowa Hawkeyes know he's a player they can't let slip away. Currently, Terwilliger is the No. 1-ranked player in South Dakota, as he's earned a four-star ranking as a junior. With four teams remaining before he makes his final decision, the Hawkeyes are in the running for a key offensive playmaker.
As of October 1, Terwilliger narrowed down his options to Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa State, and Iowa. Three of the four schools he's looking at are in the Big 10 while the other is one of, if not Iowa's biggest rivals. The Pierre, SD native attends T.F. Riggs High School where he's put up monster numbers and has earned every bit of the attention he's received.
Standing 6'6'' 215-pounds, Iowa could certainly use a player of his size and stature. They're ranked in the middle of the class for 2026 recruits, but are looking to stay ahead of the curve in 2027. They already locked down a visit to '27's Jaxx DeJean, the brother of Philadelphia Eagles star, Cooper DeJean. DeJean, who is also listed as a tight end, could be direct competition to Terwilliger.
The last thing Iowa wants to do is have a pair of four-stars compete against one-another, because Terwilliger and DeJean could be magic on the field together. Knowing HC Kirk Ferentz and his style of offense, there's a large number of two-tight end sets that could greatly benefit both men. Sadly for Iowa, On3 gives them just a 19.4% chance to land Terwilliger. Currently, Nebraska is the frontrunner, given a 43.5% chance.
Memorial Stadium is just over a six hour drive from T.F. Riggs High School. If Terwilliger prioritizes staying close to home over anything else, Nebraska is the way to go. Iowa isn't too much further out though as Kinnick Stadium is roughly an eight and a half hour drive. With only a two and a half hour difference between the two, Iowa still has a shot to compete.
Terwilliger finished his sophomore season with 41 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns. Bill Belichick's North Carolina offered to him on September 10, but it was too little too late. Iowa State threw the first offer his way on April 16, 2024. On June 9, Nebraska had offered. Four days later, Iowa sent an offer to the tight end. Michigan's offer came on November 2, 2024 as all of the teams in his final four have had their eye on him for quite some time.
