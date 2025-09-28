Cooper DeJean's Brother Sets Official Iowa Visit
If Iowa Hawkeyes fans thought they would never see the last name DeJean again, they thought wrong. While Cooper's brother, Jaxx, has far from decided on where he'll be attending, it's a promising sign to see the four-star tight end decide to visit Iowa.
Eliot Clough confirmed DeJean will be visiting the weekend of October 18. That weekend, the Hawkeyes have one of their toughest tests of the season against No. 7 Penn State. The Nittany Lions may have just lost to No. 6 Oregon, 30-24, but that loss propelled Oregon to the No. 2 ranking.
Iowa will also play Oregon later in the season, but DeJean's visit could be against a vulnerable Penn State squad. The Hawkeyes enjoy a bye on October 4 before playing at Wisconsin, a Badgers team that hasn't looked any too impressive this season. From there, they welcome the Nittany Lions to Kinnick Stadium.
Penn State will play at UCLA and then host Northwestern. Neither of those teams are near the top in the Big 10, but it remains to be seen how HC James Franklin is able to respond after his double overtime loss to the Ducks.
Regardless, DeJean is a four-star tight end in the class of 2027. DeJean has long been the No. 1 recruit in the state of Iowa. Back in February, he received an official offer from Michigan. According to Clough, he'll be visiting the Wolverines the weekend of November 29.
Before he visits the Hawkeyes, DeJean will head to Kansas State. DeJean's visit comes when the Wildcats host TCU on October 11. QB Avery Johnson has played lights out this season, but he'll have his work cut out for him against TCU's Josh Hoover.
The very next weekend, DeJean will head to Iowa. It marks the lone set of back-to-back weekend's he has visits to close out 2025. After visiting a place his brother is quite familiar with, he'll set his sights on Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers will welcome DeJean on November 1 when they host USC. The Trojans may sneak their way back into the AP Top 25 by then, but their shocking loss to Illinois pushed them out of the rankings entirely.
Clough also has Alabama on DeJean's radar, though no official visit has been set. The Crimson Tide are coming off one of their biggest wins of the Kalen DeBoer era, 24-21 over No. 5 Georgia. Whenever DeJean sets his sites on Alabama, there's no doubt one of the nation's top teams will do everything in their power to recruit him.
