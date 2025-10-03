Iowa Forward Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Recently, the Iowa Hawkeyes' women's basketball program has been on fire. After landing five-star recruit McKenna Woliczko, they have their eyes on Addison Bjorn as well. HC Jan Jensen is far from satisfied as her team didn't make the Top 5 preseason rankings. That said, one player made both the coaches and media preseason All-Big Ten teams.
Forward Hannah Stuelke was one of only two forwards named to the coaches and media preseason All-Big Ten teams. Stuelke was joined by Michigan State forward, Grace VanSlooten. Both are seniors, two of six seniors in total on the 10-player list.
Jensen wrote a short statement on social media, "So happy for Hannah Stuelke as she received this well deserved and well earned preseason recognition! Love ya, Han & I'm so proud of you and so pumped about your senior season with this year's crew! Let's Goooo!!!"
While the Hawkeyes are going to be extremely young this season, they'll be able to rely on Stuelke's leadership. The 6'2'' forward is an Iowa native, having spent her first three years with the team. After not starting a single game in her freshman season, Stuelke started all 32 games last season. Officially, she's started 64 of her 104 career games.
While he points per game averaged dropped from 14.0 to 12.7, Stuelke saw numbers increase in other areas. Her rebounds increased from 6.6 to 7.7. It's worth noting that her 12.7 ppg and 7.7 rpg are nearly double the numbers she put up in 2022-23 (6.5 ppg and 3.9 rpg).
Last season saw Stuelke put up career highs in rebounds (7.7), assists (2.2), and steals (0.9) per game. Elsewhere, she had career highs in minutes (27.5), free throw percentage (67.5%), and defensive rebounds per game (5.3).
One element of Stuelke's game she needs to improve on is her three-point shot. While that's not a key part of her game, she attempted more three's last year than she did in her first two seasons combined. Ultimately, she was just 2/17. An 11.8% three-point percentage isn't going to cut it, but she excels in so many other elements of the game that she can more than make up for it.
Iowa's 2025-26 women's basketball season kicks off on November 3 against Southern. After playing the Jaguars, they'll host two more games on November 9 and 13 before heading to Northern Iowa for their first road game of the season.
