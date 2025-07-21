49ers' Star George Kittle Receives Major Ranking Ahead of 2025 Season
San Francisco 49ers star and Iowa Hawkeyes legend George Kittle received a favorable ranking ahead of the 2025 season.
Kittle was ranked the number one tight end in the NFL and the number nine player overall by PFF. Kittle had the top receiving grade and the second-best run blocking grade by tight ends in the 2024 season.
In the 2024 campaign, Kittle hauled in 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns across 15 games. In the offseason, he signed a four-year $76.4 million extension to stay with the 49ers long-term.
Kittle was a solid player while at Iowa, but has emerged as a superstar in the NFL. In his senior season with the Hawkeyes, Kittle had 22 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns.
The 31-year-old is very talented and contributes in many ways to the 49ers' offense. He is the top target for quarterback Brock Purdy while also being an elite run blocker, which helps open up holes for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Kittle is poised for another great season for San Francisco, and could have an even bigger role as Deebo Samuel was traded this offseason.
The Iowa Hawkeyes legend is deserving of this ranking, as he continues to be impactful in every facet of the game for the 49ers' offense.
