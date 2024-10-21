Analyst Blasts Iowa Hawkeyes For Surprising Reason
The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a devastating loss to the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, and while Iowa's offense was brutal, there was another reason for the Hawkeyes' miserable performance.
And it was a surprising one: the defense.
Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register went as far to call Iowa's defense "toothless" in its defeat at the hands of Michigan State.
"But the real story of Iowa’s 32-20 loss at Michigan State was the fact that the Hawkeyes’ defense got dominated, and this was a rare occasion in which they were also outplayed in the kicking game," Leistikow wrote.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was understandably not thrilled with his defense's showing, saying that "it's been a long time" since the Hawkeyes had that type of defensive outing.
Iowa surrendered a whopping 468 yards of total offense to a Spartans squad that is certainly not known as an offensive juggernaut. Michigan State punctured the Hawkeyes for 212 rushing yards, and they controlled the football for nearly 40 minutes.
"Typically, Iowa's defense would've stepped up with big plays and big stops as the second half progressed," added Leistikow. "But not once in this game after the score was 9-0 early in the second quarter did Iowa ever have the ball and a chance to drive for the lead."
Perhaps Iowa's defense is merely getting frustrated and discouraged with the consistent lack of offensive production. Or maybe it just had a bad night. Or perhaps there is something else afoot?
"This defense is suddenly unraveling, and so is Iowa's season," Leistikow continued.
Whatever the case may be, Iowa's Week 8 loss to Michigan State was thoroughly embarrassing, and now, the Hawkeyes could be left wondering where the season went.