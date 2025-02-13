Analyst Drops Stunning Claim on Former Iowa Standout
When Alaric Jackson was playing college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes, he wasn't generally viewed as a big-time NFL prospect.
As a matter of fact, Jackson went undrafted before eventually signing with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent in 2021.
However, fast forward to 2025, and Jackson is widely considered one of the best offensive linemen on the NFL free-agent market.
Jackson just completed his fourth professional season, and it was certainly his best, as he made 14 starts for the Rams and registered an impressive 78.3 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
The 26-year-old may end up with a new team next month, and he is certainly drawing a lot of attention as he prepares to hit the open market.
As a matter of fact, Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus has labeled Jackson the most underrated tackle in free agency this offseason.
"The former undrafted free agent earned a career-high 78.4 PFF overall grade, ranking 18th among all offensive tackles," Buday wrote. "His 79.2 PFF pass-blocking grade and 75.2 PFF run-blocking grade ranked 22nd and 19th, respectively. The Iowa product allowed pressure on 4.4% of pass plays in the regular season, which was the best rate of his career and ranked 20th among 80 qualifying offensive tackles."
Buday then took it a step further, claming that Jackson could become a cornerstone type of player.
"Given how much he improved in his fourth season, Jackson might not be done developing, which means he could become a true franchise left tackle for whoever signs him in free agency," Buday wrote.
Jackson played for Iowa between 2016 and 2020 and is now one of the best Hawkeyes products currently in the NFL.
