Iowa Hawkeyes All-American Rated Top LB In The Nation
The Iowa Hawkeyes defense has been one of the best in the nation in recent years. It is no surprise to see its best player gaining plenty of attention as the NFL Draft quickly approaches.
Jay Higgins put together an incredible season in 2024 that named him the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year. While Higgins is on the radar of many teams around the NFL, he has also been noticed by Pro Football Focus.
Higgins landed on PFF's Top 101 players from the 2024 college football season at No. 44. He was listed as the top-ranked linebacker in the nation from this past season.
"Higgins is the latest and greatest defensive player at Iowa who can do it all," PFF wrote on Higgins. "His four interceptions on the season put his coverage grade at 91.5, second-best among all linebackers. If you need him to stop the run, he can also do that. On 758 total snaps, Higgins racked up 41 run stops and forced two fumbles along the way."
Higgins played a total of 58 games in five years in Iowa City. He became the Hawkeyes' full-time started in 2023, finishing with 171 tackles, two sacks, and one interception.
In 2024, Higgins logged 124 tackles, two forced fumbles, one sack, and four interceptions. Higgins was named a unanimous All-American selection and First Team All-Big Ten.
Higgins led an Iowa defense that continued the trend of successful units this past season and has been recognized for his work in the middle.