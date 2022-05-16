Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Carson May

When Iowa Football quarterback coach Ken O'Keefe announced his retirement in February, the program indicated he would stay in the facility as a consultant. That sounded good to Carson May, a Class of 2022 Hawkeye recruit who signed with the school a few weeks before the change was made public.

"My reaction was kind of bitter sweet," May told HN of receiving the news. "I was really looking forward to working with him. When a lot of other schools were fixing to offer, he was the one that actually pulled the trigger to give me a shot at a great school like Iowa.

"I will forever be grateful to him."

Iowa named offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz as O'Keefe's replacement. It also brought in volunteer assistant, Jon Budmayer, who coached the position at Wisconsin.

"My relationship with coach Brian Ferentz has been ongoing since I’ve camped there (last summer)," May said. "We talk all the time, and I can’t wait to get started with him as my quarterback coach."

Wearing the Iowa uniform seemed a long way off when he verbally committed to the Hawkeyes last June. That time has arrived with May scheduled to report to Iowa City on June 12.

"As high school is ending, I’m ready and prepared to join my new teammates and coaches. With the goals that I’ve set for myself and team, this is the next chapter of my journey, so I’m definitely excited to be in Iowa City," he said.

The Hawkeyes bring back two-year starting signal caller Spencer Petras along with veteran Alex Padilla, who gained starting experience last season when Petras was hurt. Redshirt freshman Joey Labas also returns.

"My mindset has always been to compete, and that will never change," May said. "The quarterback room has great guys in it with a lot of knowledge and ability. My main job is to go in and learn as fast as possible and apply it to practice."

May understands he'll be undergoing a large life transition that goes beyond the field.

"The main goal is to get into a rhythm of balancing football and the classroom. Once that's achieved, I can definitely start learning everything at an accelerated rate. In simpler terms, it's time management," he said.

The Hawkeye roster lists May at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds. He's working on physical preparation after this winter juggling football training with his senior basketball season, during which he averaged 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks.

"I’ve definitely hit the weight room and followed my nutrition plan. When basketball was over, I started my fieldwork with throwing and footwork work sessions. Also, I’ve watched a lot of Iowa game film to familiarize myself with basic formations and situations," he said.

May plans on rooming with incoming tight end Addison Ostrenga this fall.

"He’s a very cool guy that’s pretty similar personality wise to myself. Plus I’m sure we’ll have plenty of playbook questions to go over after practices," May said.

It's a tight '22 Iowa group overall.

"The relationship with our class is very close. We communicate all the time. Not only are these guys great players, but they’re very down to earth off the field and great guys to be around," May said.

The class has discussed goals for their time in the program.

"We know there are already championship players at Iowa. We want to continue to build on that and reach the ultimate goal of a Big Ten title and a national championship," May said.

May earned first-team Class 2A all-state honors as a senior, while being named Oklahoma Class 2A Player of the Year. He passed for 8,549 yards and 107 touchdowns during his prep career. As a senior, he completed 198 of 308 passes for 3,082 yards and 37 touchdowns against just four interceptions, while rushing for 466 yards and 11 scores.

Rivals ranks May as a four-star prospect, the No. 13 pro-style quarterback nationally in '22 and the No. 233 player in the country overall for the cycle.

You can watch May's senior highlights HERE.