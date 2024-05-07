Chase Collier Reacts to Hawkeye Offer
Iowa is casting a wide net in recruiting Class of 2025 receivers. It also might favor pass catchers with Collier as their surname.
After offering Ohio wideout Braylon Collier a scholarship on Thursday, the Hawkeyes offered Florida receiver Chase Collier on Monday. He received the good news from Hawkeye position coach Jon Budmayr.
"Coach Jon called me and basically told me that I’m a great fit for their program and how they run things. Then he offered me," Chase Collier told HN.
Braylon Collier scheduled his Iowa official visit for June 21-23. A large group of commitments and top targets planned to join him in what is the program's largest recruiting weekend of the year.
Chase Collier (6-1, 170) is scheduled to visit Kansas that weekend. He expects to be at Michigan State June 14-16.
"We're working on the (Iowa) official visit (date)," he said.
Duke, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Buffalo, Tulane, Western Michigan and others have reportedly offered scholarships, too. The Hawkeyes may have moved to the front of that line.
"The thing that I like about Iowa is how it is a great place to be. It’s more of a college town, so there wouldn’t be so many distractions. I could stay focused and work on my craft as a wide receiver," he said.
Chase Collier is researching academics at his prospective colleges. He looks forward to learning more on his official visits.
"In college, I’ll study Business because I always wanted to have that feeling of owning something and being successful," he said.
As a junior, Collier caught 32 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns. He showed off big-play ability on his junior highlight video.