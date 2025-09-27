Halftime Report: Iowa Has Indiana On Upset Watch
Prior to this week, Indiana had not been held to fewer than 17 points at the half. The Iowa Hawkeyes just held them to 10 points. After blowing past No. 9 Illinois last week, 63-10, Indiana heads into halftime tied with Iowa, 10-10.
Indiana HC Curt Cignetti made a questionable decision by not using either of his timeouts in the final two minutes when Iowa's offense was in the red zone. Hawkeyes QB Mark Gronowski was able to lead the team to a 73-yard drive as Iowa crossed the goal-line with 22 seconds remaining in the half.
An incredible second effort from Hoosiers RB Roman Hemby allowed Indiana's offense to work their way down the field. QB Fernando Mendoza needed just one pass to get them into field goal range. A crucial roughing the passer penalty worked in the Hoosiers' favor as they made a 46-yard field goal with just three seconds left in the half.
The 3-1 (1-0) Hawkeyes went against the grain as HC Kirk Ferentz showed tremendous trust in his fifth-year QB. Iowa came into this game with a depleted running back room, and it showed. Without Gronowski, there's no telling as to how this offense would have looked against Indiana.
Gronowski's season took a bit to get going, but he didn't let the early interception phase him. A deflected pass turned into an immediate Hoosiers touchdown, the last thing Hawkeyes fans wanted to happen on Homecoming. Despite trailing, 7-0, Iowa was able to add three points just seven minutes later.
The most crucial moment of the first half came when Iowa's defense stuffed Hoosiers RB Kaelon Black on 4th and 1. Without that stop, the Hawkeyes would've never had a chance to go down the field and take the lead. Indiana will get the ball to start the second half, but all of the momentum is on Iowa's side.
Coming into this game, Iowa had won four straight against the Hoosiers. Indiana, coming in at No. 11, is the first ranked team to play at Kinnick Stadium in nearly three years. The atmosphere was always going to be incredible due to it being the Homecoming game, but that extra element made things that much more interesting.
Through the first 30 minutes, Iowa held Heisman frontrunner Mendoza to just 93 passing yards. He's 6/8 as Indiana has run the ball nearly double the number of times (15) than they've thrown it. As for Iowa, Gronowski is 14/17 for 106 yards with the interception. RB Kamari Moulton has nine carries for 31 yards. If it weren't for a 22 yard run, his 3.4 yards per carry average would've been much smaller. WR Sam Phillips has been stellar, three receptions for 49 yards.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!