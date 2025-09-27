Immediate Takeaways From Iowa's Loss to Indiana
An unfortunate injury to Iowa Hawkeyes QB Mark Gronowski was the last thing Iowa needed against the No. 11 team in the nation. Both teams went into the locker rooms tied 10-10 at halftime, but it was Iowa who had a chance to take a late lead.
After forcing QB Fernando Mendoza to throw his first interception of the season, Iowa seemed destined to run the clock out. Instead, a missed field goal turned into a Hoosiers touchdown with under two minutes to go. The result? Indiana 20, Iowa 15.
Iowa competing for as long as they did was fascinating. They may have fallen to 0-11 against their last 11 ranked opponents, but Iowa proved that they can hang in there against the best teams in country.
1. Iowa's Defense is Legit
While they didn't leave Kinnick Stadium with the win, Iowa undoubtedly can hold its heads high. The Hawkeyes were tasked with playing the No. 11 team, one that's led by a Heisman candidate quarterback. In the end, they held him to 233 yards with a completion percentage at just 56.5%.
The Hoosiers had 153 rushing yards, most of them coming from RB Roman Hemby. Hemby extended numerous plays as the key detriment to Iowa's defense was missed tackles. Time and time again, Iowa failed to bring down defenders which contributed to additional yards that may have cost them in the end.
2. The Highs and Lows of Iowa's Special Teams
One of Indiana's key missions was to ensure WR Kaden Wetjen touched the ball as little as possible. Their strategy proved to be effective as he had just 29 yards on four receptions, but most importantly, had just 17 punt return yards. Wetjen's quest for being named Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time in a row comes to an end.
Elsewhere, all eyes were on Drew Stevens. Stevens drilled a 54-yard kick, but missed a crucial 42-yarder that would've put Iowa on top, 16-13. In the end, Stevens may not have been able to win them the game, but he would've put them in a much better position.
3. How Will This Team Look Without Mark Gronowski?
One of the main, if not main takeaways from Week 5 is Gronowski's injury. Iowa's bye could not have come at a better time as Gronowski will have an extra week to rest his lower body. The fifth-year senior has nursed plenty of injuries throughout his career, but the Hawkeyes absolutely need him on the field for their games against No. 3 Penn State, No. 6 Oregon, and No. 21 USC.
Backup QB Hank Brown threw a nearly identicial interception to the one Gronowski opened the game with. Brown's pass was deflected, and off in the distance was a Hoosiers defender waiting. In the end, his quest to lead a game-tying drive fell short. He finished 5/13 with 48 yards and the interception.
