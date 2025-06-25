Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta Receives Ultimate Blessing
It didn't take long for former Iowa Hawkeyes star Sam LaPorta to stamp his name among the best tight ends in the NFL, as he enjoyed a brilliant rookie campaign with the Detroit Lions in 2023.
LaPorta was so good during his debut season that he made the Pro Bowl right off the bat courtesy of hauling in 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.
However, the 24-year-old actually took a bit of a step back last year, as he caught 60 passes for 726 yards and seven scores. That being said, LaPorta's dip in production was mostly due to a decrease in targets, as he went from being targeted 120 times in 2023 to 83 times in Year 2.
Well, LaPorta could be in line for a much better season in 2025. Why? Because the Iowa product recently paid a visit to Vatican City and was blessed by Pope Leo XIV, who was installed as the new pope last month.
“Thank you to a very busy man for blessing me and my bride,” LaPorta wrote in an Instagram post. “A special moment we’ll never forget.”
LaPorta spent four seasons at Iowa between 2019 and 2022, and while his first couple of years were relatively unimpactful, he broke out with 53 catches for 670 yards while reaching the end zone three times during his junior campaign, esatblishing himself as one of the top tight ends in the country.
Then, in his final season with the Hawkeyes, LaPorta snared 58 balls for 657 yards and a touchdown, leading to the Highland, Il. native being selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Minnesota Timberwolves Facing Painful Decision With Luka Garza
MORE: Insider Reveals Major Trade Update on Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Miss Out on Talented 2026 Recruit to Notre Dame
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Slammed With Scathing 'Bust' Prediction
MORE: Iowa Coach Ben McCollum Cooks Cooper DeJean in Viral Basketball Clip