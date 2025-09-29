Way Too Early Iowa vs. Wisconsin Predictions
A week off is exactly what the Iowa Hawkeyes needed after falling to Indiana, 20-15. Iowa's fifth-year quarterback Mark Gronowski went down with an injury, one that couldn't have come at a better time. While no team ever wants to deal with a key injury, HC Kirk Ferentz will be taking the cautious approach as Gronowski enjoys the week off.
Gronowski wanted to return to the field against the Hoosiers, but instead he played it safe and remained on the sideline. In the end, sophomore QB Hank Brown went just 5/13 for 48 yards with an interception. The INT wasn't entirely his fault as it was tipped, similar to Gronowski's to open the game.
Iowa will head into October 11th with a 3-2 (1-1) record. They await Wisconsin, a team that has looked like a shell of themselves. The Badgers used to be regulars in the Big 10 Championship and Rose Bowl, but last year snapped their streak of 21 straight bowl game appearances.
At the time of writing, the kickoff time has yet to be revealed for the Badgers vs. Hawkeyes. Iowa's schedule saw them alternate home and road games for their first six games of the season. After playing Wisconsin, they're able to enjoy three straight games at Kinnick Stadium.
Wisconsin enjoyed a bye on September 27 before having to go play at No. 19 Michigan. FOX Big Noon Kickoff awaits the Badgers as they're forced to at "The Big House". Keep in mind, Wisconsin has dropped two straight including an embarrassing 17-point defeat to Maryland.
Two weeks ago, the Badgers looked rather lifeless in their 38-14 loss to No. 19 Alabama. They've done everything in their power to move forward with QB Danny O'Neil after QB Billy Edwards Jr. went down with an injury in their 17-0 Week 1 victory over Miami (OH). Wisconsin has had terrible injury luck to their QBs for the past few seasons.
One of the main aspects of the Badgers offense has always been the run game. They're still trying to figure out who they can most rely on, but so far, it's been an even split for running back Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree. Each has 35 carries, but Jones has 154 yards to Dupree's 144.
Wisconsin has four receivers with 100+ receiving yards, but the main concern is O'Neil's five touchdowns and five interceptions. That ratio is not going to get the team very far, but Iowa may be tasked with facing up against Edwards Jr.
The Badgers' defense remains dominant with 10 sacks through their first four games. They have three interceptions as well, nearly averaging one per game. HC Luke Fickell could be on the hot seat as Iowa looks to put the final nail in the coffin. It's worth noting how easily Iowa ran through Wisconsin last year, 42-10.
Prediction: Iowa 24, Wisconsin 17
