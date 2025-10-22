Iowa HC Reveals Path to Mark Gronowski Recruitment
Kirk Ferentz has been around college football long enough to trust his instincts when evaluating quarterbacks. After more than two decades at Iowa, the veteran head coach knows what he wants in a signal-caller, and when Mark Gronowski entered the transfer portal following a legendary career at South Dakota State, Ferentz recognized something special.
The connection between Iowa and Gronowski began well before the quarterback made his official visit to Iowa City in early January 2025. Ferentz recently reflected on the recruitment process that brought Gronowski to the Hawkeyes.
How Did Kirk Ferentz Bring Mark Gronowski to Iowa?
The Hawkeyes HC addressed the media ahead of the much-anticipated game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Ferentz was asked how quickly Gronowski showed the things the winningest coach in college football history wants in his QB. He started by revealing the story behind the fifth-year QB’s recruitment.
“It probably goes back to our first visit with him in person when he and his dad came out here in January," Ferentz said. "Probably back before even that. It's a little bit like recruiting, and obviously he wasn't recruited by the Big Ten schools or the MAAC schools I'm assuming, so a lot of people missed".
The 6-foot-3 quarterback from Naperville, Illinois, spent four seasons at the FCS level, tying the all-time FCS record with 49 wins as a starting quarterback and leading South Dakota State to back-to-back national championships in 2022 and 2023. He threw for 10,330 yards and 93 touchdowns while rushing for 1,767 yards and 37 more scores during his career with the Jackrabbits.
The Iowa HC was impressed by Gronkowski’s production at South Dakota.
"I don't know how obvious it was or wasn't, but what he did at South Dakota State in a short time is impressive, and I don't think you stumble into things like that," Ferentz said.
When describing what stood out about Gronowski's tape, Ferentz drew a comparison to Jovon Johnson, a former Iowa cornerback who played from 2002 to 2005. Johnson wasn't the tallest defensive back, but he finished his career with 17 interceptions, just one shy of Iowa's all-time record.
"I'm sitting here thinking about Jovon Johnson. Coach Moore was still alive at that time and he kept encouraging me to look at the film, he did everything so well, and he wasn't very tall, but he just did everything for his team," Ferentz recalled.
The official visit in early January proved crucial in Iowa's recruitment of Gronowski. The quarterback was weighing multiple options, including entering the 2025 NFL Draft, as he had already received an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine. He also visited Wisconsin before ultimately choosing Iowa.
For Ferentz, meeting Gronowski and his father, Ray, a former quarterback at Drake University, confirmed what the film suggested. However, the Iowa coach emphasized that the real evaluation happens over time.
"But then to your point, it's when you're around somebody for an extensive period of time and you get to see them in a lot of conditions that that's how you really learn about people, and it's been great to be around him at every turn," Ferentz said.
Gronowski's ability to handle setbacks became evident early in his Iowa tenure. Just four days after committing to the Hawkeyes, the program announced that Gronowski would miss spring practice to undergo surgery on his throwing shoulder, the same injury that had nagged him throughout his final season at South Dakota State.
The QB’s mentality while recovering from the injury proved to be a validation of his character evaluation.
"A little frustrating for everybody, especially him, not being able to go in the spring, but the way he handled that and navigated that was really impressive," Ferentz noted. "Then he got going in June and really quickly earned everybody's respect, I think, internally".
Gronowski has led the Hawkeyes to a 5-2 record en route to becoming the winningest QB in college football history. Ferentz believes the 6’2” 235-pound QB is one of Iowa's best offensive leaders in the last few decades.
"Now you go through the season and watch what he's done, it's just been really impressive," Ferentz said. "To my knowledge we haven't had a quarterback like him since I've been here, and I don't think we coached one in the '80s either like him. He's a little bit unique that way. But he's got just so many good attributes that the good players typically have".
The Iowa quarterback has thrown 95 completions of 146 passes for 811 yards and three touchdowns this season. He is having a historic season on the rushing front, racking up 67 carries for 289 yards and 10 touchdowns. Gronowski has scored at least one rushing touchdown in each game this season.
