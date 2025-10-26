Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Named College Football Playoffs Darkhorse

A win over Oregon would place the Iowa Hawkeyes in consideration for the College Football Playoffs.

Jordon Lawrenz

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington (33) runs the ball after intercepting a pass during a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
After improving to 6-2 (4-1), the Iowa Hawkeyes have found themsleves in the College Football Playoff discussion. Until they beat Oregon, it's hard to put them in that category, but a win over the Ducks would silence the doubters.

Complaints of the Hawkeyes not having a Power Four win or huge win over a good team dominated until Minnesota came to town. The Hawkeyes wiped the floor with the Golden Gophers, 41-3.

Now, the only question is, do they have what it takes to beat Oregon? After their close defeat to Indiana on September 27, a win for Iowa would change the landscape of the CFP.

CBS Sports Rick Neuheisel Chimes In

Neuheisel knows that Ohio State and Indiana are likely making the playoffs, but it's just a matter of how many other B1G teams join them. Iowa would love to have the Hoosiers game back, but there's no shame in losing to a Indiana team that also defeated Oregon by 10 points.

At the end of the day, Iowa improving to 5-1 over the Ducks would likely erase their loss to Iowa State earlier in the season.

"Listen, Iowa is now alive in the Big Ten race. We talked about the CFP looking for a fourth team from the Big Ten, put Iowa in that list of candidates," Neuheisel said.

"USC is going to fight for a spot, Michigan is going to fight for a spot, but Iowa, with the way they're playing, remember, their close margin of defeat to Indiana. They kicked a field goal to take the lead late and missed it, unfortunately. This is a really good football team. Next week, here comes Oregon."

Iowa's Chances of Making the Playoffs

At the end of the day, Iowa controls their own destiny. A win over Oregon certainly helps their chances, but they still have to win out. One of the teams that Neuheisel mentioned, USC, awaits the Hawkeyes after they take on the Ducks.

The Trojans are 5-2 (3-1) as they enjoyed October 25 off. Last week, they fell to No. 13 Notre Dame, 34-24. That ten-point loss came as a bit of a shock as they just took care of business against No. 15 Michigan, 31-13.

For the Wolverines, their only shot to make the playoffs would be if they shocked the world against Ohio State in their regular season finale. The Michigan vs. OSU rivalry is well-documented, so truly anything can happen on November 29.

One of the main things the panel continued to talk about was peaking at the right time. For Iowa, the time is now. There's no better time to string a few wins together. They've already won three in a row, and a win over Oregon would make it much easier to take down USC, Michigan State, and Nebraska as the regular season begins to wind down.

JORDON LAWRENZ

Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.

