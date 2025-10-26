Way Too Early Iowa vs. Oregon Predictions
In recent history, it's hard to think of a bigger regular season game for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa, a team who has won three straight games, has done everything in their power to fight their way into the AP Top 25. Now, they have an extra week to prepare against No. 6 Oregon.
The Ducks are coming off a rather lackluster 21-7 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Sure, it was downpouring and their starting QB went down with an injury, but that win doesn't look that great compared to Iowa's 37-0 demolition back on October 11.
With Hawkeyes' fans getting a week to catch their breath, they'll need it as Iowa's three-game homestand comes to an end on November 8. Come their first game in November, it'll be 6-2 (4-1) Iowa against 7-1 (4-1) Oregon.
Iowa Hawkeyes Eye the Upset
When looking at common opponents, it's hard to ignore the obvious. Iowa can thank Oregon for softening up Penn State, a team they beat 30-24 in double overtime on September 27. Remember, the Hawkeyes got the best of PSU in regulation.
The following week, Oregon lost by 10 points to No. 7 Indiana. For what it's worth, they also played the Hoosiers at home. Iowa's five-point loss was really a three-point defeat due to an unnecessary safety as time expired. Had quarterback Mark Gronowski not gotten hurt, Iowa likely wins that game.
Iowa's key loss was back on September 6, 16-13 to No. 16 Iowa State. Looking back on their two losses, that one stings the most. Indiana is now ranked No. 2 in the nation while the Cyclones are unranked after three-straight losses.
Both Iowa and Oregon ran through Rutgers and Wisconsin, but the main question for the Ducks as they head into Iowa City is in regard to Dante Moore.
Dante Moore's Status is Something to Monitor
The Ducks didn't necessarily need quarterback Dante Moore active to beat the Badgers, but his absence was alarming. Moore left the game 9/15 with just 86 passing yards, by far his lowest of the season.
In his place, fellow sophomore QB Brock Thomas came in. Thomas has now thrown four passes in his last three appearances which dates back to September 13. Against the Badgers, he was 4/4 with 46 yards and a touchdown.
Oregon, like Iowa, doesn't have a game on November 1. Their situation is eerily similar to fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski's injury against Indiana when he had the Bye week to recover. Now, as the Hawkeyes prepare for their biggest game of the season, they're stuck waiting to hear if it'll be against Moore or Thomas, who would be making his first career start.
Prediction: Oregon 23, Iowa 18
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!