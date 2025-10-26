Iowa Deserves National Recognition After Third-Straight Win
The Iowa Hawkeyes have made a case for themselves to be ranked in the AP Top 25. After cracking the Top 30 in the national rankings last week, the program's dominant 41-3 victory over Minnesota proved they have what it takes to sit with the big boys.
After being questioned with their wins against the likes of Rutgers, Wisconsin, and a beaten-down Penn State squad, Iowa silenced those doubters with their blowout over Minnesota. Now, it's up for the committee to determine whether or not Iowa will see a number next to their name.
Iowa Was Last Ranked On September 7, 2024
It hasn't been too long since Iowa was last ranked, though it took just two weeks for the Hawkeyes to fall out of the AP Top 25. They entered 2024 year at No. 25, and then saw a jump to No. 21 prior to their annual rivalry game against Iowa State.
Sadly for the Hawkeyes, things went south as they fell to the Cyclones, 20-19. After that loss, head coach Kirk Ferentz was unable to recover and the Hawkeyes haven't been ranked since. Now, with their 6-2 (4-1) record, it'd be hard to imagine a scenario where they don't enter the Top 25.
Oregon On The Horizon
The time and network for Iowa's matchup against Oregon likely won't be revealed for another week as both teams enjoy next week off. Regardless, Kinnick Stadium will likely see a ranked matchup in what is one of Iowa's biggest games in recent memory.
When No. 11 Indiana came to town, the Hawkeyes were a Mark Gronowski injury away from defeating the Hoosiers. Now, Indiana is the No. 2 team in the nation with a case to be No. 1. Their 20-15 loss doesn't look so bad in hindsight, but they certainly wish they had their Iowa State game back.
Had Iowa taken down the Cyclones on September 6, there'd be no question they'd already be in the Top 25. In the past three weeks, they've improved to 4-1 in B1G play with dominant victories over Wisconsin and Minnesota. The Golden Gophers came to Kinnick Stadium with the same record as Iowa, so their 38-point victory came as a bit of a shock.
If Iowa would be able to beat Oregon, one could only imagine the implications. It's hard to say the College Football Playoffs are still on the table, but a win over the Ducks and a potential B1G Championship Win would give the committee something to think about.
