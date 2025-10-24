Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Credits OL Success to Longtime Coach
It takes more than a few star playmakers in rotation and a notable head coach to make a consistently successfully football program tick. For the Iowa Hawkeyes in particular, longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz isn't the only tenured staff member who has made a marked impact on the football team over time.
Consistency in Coaching
Offensive line coach George Barnett, initially joining the black and gold back in 2013, has worked to staple the Hawkeyes' protective squad as one of the best in the country on a regular basis. In fact, the 2025 Iowa offensive line were graded as the best in the NCAA earlier this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
In his weekly meet with the media ahead of the Hawkeyes' weekend matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, HC Ferentz spoke very highly of Barnett's time in Iowa City.
"I think George clearly knew that we had work to do. We went through that the other night, whether it's injuries, guys choosing not to stay at the game, all those types of things, attrition, there's always things that happen, and you never know where it's going to hit or what position group," he said.
"But George has been so steady, rock steady since he got here," he continued. "He's an excellent teacher. He does a great job with the guys, equally as important maybe more important off the field he helps keep them stable, too.
A Comfortable Bedrock
Ferentz' attitude toward his offensive lines coach is the best indicator of Barnett's success and continually positive reputation during his time in Iowa City. He and his unit's job this season has been particularly important, given Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski's constant tendency to break away from the pocket and move beyond the barriers of his ever-effective line as a signal caller with a preference for running the ball.
The team's aforementioned best-of-the-bunch grade speaks to their efficiency in spite of Gronowski's run-specific approach.
"...George has been able to handle it, whether -- you name the challenge. He just has been rock steady with the guys, and he's an excellent technician, all that part of the stuff, it's there for him. He's got that part," said Ferentz.
"But the mental component is really important, too, and I can't imagine anybody better to do the job that he's done."
While the Hawkeyes offense can waver and the team's ultimate fate in the B1G remains in question, the offensive line remaining among the best in football provides a comfortable bedrock for the program, in large part due to OL coach George Barnett.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!