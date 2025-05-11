Iowa Hawkeyes' Record-Breaking Star Signs Contract With NFL Contender
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw five of their players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and multiple other standouts—including linebacker Jay Higgins—ultimately landed undrafted free-agent contracts.
Well, now, we can add another Iowa player to the list, as former linebacker Nick Jackson has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports.
Jackson registered 91 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception and seven passes defended for Iowa last season.
The 24-year-old is unique in the fact that he played 73 games on the collegiate level, marking an NCAA record. He began his career at Virginia in 2019 and spent four years with the Cavaliers before transferring to Iowa after 2022.
From 2020 through 2023, Jackson racked up over 100 tackles each season, and overlal, he rattled off 555 tackles throughout his collegiate tenure. That is second-best in FBS history. Only Carlton Martial, who played five years at Troy between 2018 and 2022, bested Jackson in that department, finishing with 577 stops.
Jackson's lack of size and pedestrian athleticism prevented him from being selected in the draft, much like Higgins. However, also akin to Higgins, Jackson possesses tremendous traits in some very important areas, such as motor, football IQ and having a nose for the ball.
The Buccaneers could certainly use some help defensively, so perhaps Jackson will be able to make the 53-man roster out of training camp.
Tampa Bay won the NFC South last season and have won four straight division titles overall. The Bucs should absolutely be legitimate contenders in 2025.
