Iowa Adds Coveted James Madison Safety

With two years of eligibility remaining, the Iowa Hawkeyes brought in a safety who's fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance.

Tyler Brown transferred from James Madison and wound up choosing the Hawkeyes over teams like UCLA, Florida State, LSU, and Wisconsin.

Brown stands 5'10'' 195-pounds and recorded 80 total tackles this season. Exactly half of those were solo as he proved his worth being one of the Power 5 teams to make it into the playoffs.

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker knew this team needed to make a statement when team captain Koen Entringer announced his decision to leave, and he immediately went out and filled that void with a star player like Brown.

Tyler Brown's Stellar Season

Brown put up a season high 13 tackles against Marshall on November 8. He was a bit quiet in the CFP against Oregon, but that isn't saying much as the Dukes allowed 51 points on a B1G team that eventually made it to the Semi Finals.

While Brown will certainly have to adjust to the B1G, it's great he got a taste of the Ducks this season. Iowa won't have to play Oregon again next year, but that doesn't mean they couldn't see them in a conference championship game or potential playoff appearance.

Brown's lone interception came in the season opener as he also picked up two of his six pass deflections in that game. For what it's worth, the Maryland native also recorded a sack which goes down as the first official one of his career. His progression from year one to two was stellar, and now it's time for him to challenge himself in the B1G.

Iowa's Defensive Additions

The Dukes safety was far from Iowa's first defensive addition in the transfer portal, and he certainly won't be the last. Parker knows he lost a ton of stars on the defensive end, most of which were due to graduation.

Ultimately, Iowa is bringing in young players who still have a ton left in the tank. Everyone knows there's an adjustment period going from James Madison to Iowa, but that's not to say Brown can't immediately be Entringer's replacement. Iowa is far from done in the portal, but bringing in a guy with CFP experience sure makes up for their former team captain abandoning them to attend Louisville of all places. At the end of the day, that's out of their control but now they know Brown is here to stay.

