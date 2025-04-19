Former Iowa QB Could Land With Big Ten Rival in Transfer Portal
Brendan Sullivan decided to enter the transfer portal this past week, ending his very brief stay with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Sullivan initially transferred to Iowa from Northwestern after 2023 and ultimately saw considerable playing time for the Hawkeyes in his debut campaign, making 10 appearances and throwing for 475 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 71.7 percent of his passes. He also punched in four rushing scores.
However, with Iowa bringing in Mark Gronowski via the portal, it spelled the end for Sullivan's time as the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback, so you can understand his decision to depart.
But now, it's looking like Sullivan could ultimately land with a Big Ten rival, as the Michigan Wolverines have reportedly reached out to the 22-year-old, via Clayton Safie of On 3.
While Sullivan probably wouldn't have much of a chance to start for a Michigan squad that currently houses Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis under center, the Wolverines do need more depth at the position, so they may be viewing Sullivan as a dependable backup option.
It should also be noted that Sullivan is a Michigan native, having played his high-school ball at Davison, so he may have a soft spot for Ann Arbor.
All in all, even if Sullivan decides to transfer to the Wolverines, it won't be much skin off Iowa's back. The Hawkeyes clearly had no intention of rolling with the 6-foot-4 signal-caller in 2025, so they surely won't care all that much if he lands with a Big Ten opponent.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa DB Enters Transfer Portal to Switch to QB in Wild Twist
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Set to Meet with Intriguing Defensive Back
MORE: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Land Key Offensive Transfer Portal Addition
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Given A-Grade For Hiring Of Ben McCollum
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Fans Will Be Fired Up Over This Gargantuan Take