Iowa DB Enters Transfer Portal to Switch to QB in Wild Twist
The Iowa Hawkeyes have lost several players to the transfer portal this offseason, and you can now put another one on the board: safety Drew Larson.
But this specific situation features a wild twist: Larson has decided to enter the portal to switch from defensive back to quarterback, via Eliot Clough of Hawkeye Beacon.
Larson committed to Iowa for the class of 2024, but didn't actually get on the field for the Hawkeyes during what should have been his debut campaign. Now, he is looking for opportunities elsewhere, with Clough adding that he may even decide to head to the FCS level.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Larson made Iowa's squad as a walk on last year and decided to join the Hawkeyes over Iowa State. He played quarterback and wide receiver in high school, so he is absolutely athletic enough to change positions. He obviously has experience under center, as well.
It will certainly be interesting to see if Larson can find a role that suits his desires, but as Clough noted, he may have to take a step back in terms of program prestige to find it.
Funny enough, Iowa itself has been searching for an answer at quarterback, as the Hawkeyes have struggled to find a signal-caller in recent years. However, they seem to feel they have finally discovered a solution in Mark Gronowski, who Iowa landed via the transfer portal earlier in the offseason.
The Hawkeyes went 8-5 this past season, falling to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl.
