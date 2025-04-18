Inside The Hawkeyes

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Land Key Offensive Transfer Portal Addition

The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed an offensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Ben Cooper

Iowa's Spencer Petras, far right, and Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett talk with players during the Hawkeyes' final spring NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 230422 Iowa Spring Fb 011 Jpg
Iowa's Spencer Petras, far right, and Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett talk with players during the Hawkeyes' final spring NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 230422 Iowa Spring Fb 011 Jpg / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed Ferris State offensive lineman Bryce George in the transfer portal.

George was a Division II All-American and helped Ferris State win three national championships. George brings experience and was a 3-star recruit from the transfer portal.

Kirk Ferentz and Iowa finished the 2024 season with an 8-5 record and are looking to improve ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The biggest question mark for the Hawkeyes is at quarterback. Iowa lost quarterback Brendan Sullivan in the transfer portal, but replaced him with transfer quarterbacks Mark Gronowski and Hank Brown.

Gronowski is the likely starter after playing four seasons for South Dakota State. Gronowski completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,721 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 380 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Adding an offensive lineman like George to protect their new quarterback is a smart addition. With starters Connor Colby and Mason Richman out of eligibility, adding a player of George's caliber could help Iowa remain a potent run-blocking offensive line.

Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have more work to do as they build out this Iowa team, but George is a quality addition to the offensive line.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Given A-Grade For Hiring Of Ben McCollum

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Fans Will Be Fired Up Over This Gargantuan Take

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Star Kaleb Johnson Predicted to Land with Super Bowl Contender

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Receive Tough Transfer Portal News On Wednesday

MORE: Iowa Standout Lands Mighty Comparison to Former Cowboys Superstar

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Football