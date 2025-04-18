Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Land Key Offensive Transfer Portal Addition
The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed Ferris State offensive lineman Bryce George in the transfer portal.
George was a Division II All-American and helped Ferris State win three national championships. George brings experience and was a 3-star recruit from the transfer portal.
Kirk Ferentz and Iowa finished the 2024 season with an 8-5 record and are looking to improve ahead of the 2025 campaign.
The biggest question mark for the Hawkeyes is at quarterback. Iowa lost quarterback Brendan Sullivan in the transfer portal, but replaced him with transfer quarterbacks Mark Gronowski and Hank Brown.
Gronowski is the likely starter after playing four seasons for South Dakota State. Gronowski completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,721 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 380 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Adding an offensive lineman like George to protect their new quarterback is a smart addition. With starters Connor Colby and Mason Richman out of eligibility, adding a player of George's caliber could help Iowa remain a potent run-blocking offensive line.
Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have more work to do as they build out this Iowa team, but George is a quality addition to the offensive line.
