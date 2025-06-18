Former Iowa Hawkeyes Dominate NFL Top 100 List
The Iowa Hawkeyes aren’t the first program most football fans think of as an NFL factory. At certain positions, sure. Tight ends, offensive linemen, and punters are usually the beginning and end of the conversation. But looking at the current NFL landscape, Kirk Ferentz has sneakily provided the NFL with some of its best players.
CBS Sports released a Top 100 list of the NFL’s top stars, and only three college football programs had more representation on the list than Iowa. The Hawkeyes featured five players, two in the top 25. Only Alabama (10), LSU (8), and Oklahoma (6) have more.
Of course, Iowa’s representation was primarily tight ends and offensive linemen. But they were among the league’s best, nonetheless.
Tristan Wirfs, a two-time All-Pro for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was the highest-ranked former Hawkeye at No. 20. The highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, only the Philadelphia Eagles’ bookends Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson ranked higher up front.
Comfortably the best all-around tight end in the league, George Kittle checked in at No. 25 on the list. Raiders rookie phenom Brock Bowers did land a few spots ahead of him at No. 22, but few at the position can match Kittle as a receiver and a blocker. Just like Wirfs, Kittle is the highest-paid player at his position.
Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who ranked No. 53, continues to grow into one of the league’s top centers. By the time he’s up for a contract extension, he could join Kittle and Wirfs in that highest-paid conversation. While that’s what lies ahead, up to this point in his career, he’s proven his worth while aiding the production of two of the league's top stars in Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
After a solid rookie campaign and a Super Bowl pick-six, Cooper DeJean also made an appearance on the list at No. 85. He’s expected to take on a larger role in Year 2, positioning him to quickly climb up the NFL talent ladder.
Right behind DeJean at No. 86 is Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. His record-setting 2023 season ended with a disappointing knee injury, which may have played a part in his sophomore slump in 2024. Still, even a down season for him was better than most tight ends across the league. He’ll bounce back and continue to show the league what the Hawkeyes bring to the table at the position.
Except for Kittle, all of these Hawkeyes are still fresh in their NFL careers and will be featured for years to come — and even Kittle isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. With guys like Kaleb Johnson and Jack Campbell ready to make an impact for their teams early in their careers and TJ Hockenson always hanging around the top of the tight end discussion, 2026 could see Iowa dominating lists like these alongside programs like Alabama.