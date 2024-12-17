Former Iowa Hawkeyes WR Finalizes Transfer Portal Commitment
The Iowa Hawkeyes have lost a few players to the transfer portal. One of them was wide receiver Kaleb Brown.
Brown, who originally had transferred to Iowa from the Ohio State Buckeyes, decided to enter the portal to pursue a bigger role elsewhere. Now, he has found his new home.
According to a social media post from Brown himself, he has decided to take his talents to UAB.
It's unfortunate that things didn't work out between the Hawkeyes and Brown. When he transferred to Iowa, he looked like he could end up being a playmaker for Iowa.
Obviously, that didn't end up being the case. He was never able to get on the field consistently and carve out a role for himself.
In his two years with the Hawkeyes, Brown ended up catching just 23 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers simply weren't impactful for the team and his role made him unhappy.
Making the decision to transfer to UAB should give Brown a much bigger opportunity to play. He won't be playing for a major program, but he will have a chance to put his ability on display.
Originally a four-star prospect out of Chicago, Illinois, Brown was ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the 2022 recruiting class. He was the No. 3 ranked prospect in the state of Illinois.
His career has not unfolded how he anticipated that it would, but he is giving himself a chance to get back on track in 2025.
Hopefully, Brown is able to find success and become a huge part of the UAB football program. He may not be involved in the Iowa program anymore, but fans should still root him on as long as he doesn't end up playing the Hawkeyes.
All of that being said, Brown is just one of the Iowa players looking to find new homes. It will be interesting to see how he performs next season.