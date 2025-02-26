Former Iowa Star Receives Emphatic Prediction from Packers GM
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Lukas Van Ness has actually been somewhat of a disappointment over his first couple of NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
Van Ness actually did have a solid rookie campaign, registering 32 tackles and four sacks right off the bat, which had many thinking he was primed for a breakout year in 2024.
Instead, the 23-year-old stagnated, posting an nearly identical stat line with 33 tackles and three sacks.
Van Ness is now entering a pivotal third professional season, and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is expecting big things from the former first-round pick.
"He's everything you want in a professional as far as his work ethic and what he puts into it," Gutekunst said, via Zachary Jacobson of Packer Report. "I expect him to take a big jump this year."
Gutekunst added that he views Van Ness as a "big part" of Green Bay's defensive front, noting that he plays a significant role in putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Due to his rather underwhelming output thus far, Van Ness' name has surfaced in trade speculation for the Packers, but it doesn't seem like Green Bay is keen on moving him (unless it was for a bigger deal that brought back Myles Garrett).
Van Ness spent just two years at Iowa and made a huge impact right from the jump, finishing with 33 tackles, nine tackles for loss and seven sacks during his freshman campaign. He then followed that up with 38 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in Year 2 before heading to the NFL.
Hopefully, the edge rusher can take a major step with the Packers in 2025.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Iowa Star's NFL Draft Stock Continues Puzzling Nosedive
READ MORE: Where Do NFL Draft Analysts Rank Iowa Hawkeyes' Kaleb Johnson?
READ MORE: Close But Not Close Enough Not Good Enough For Iowa Women Vs. Michigan
READ MORE: Why This AFC North Team Should Target Iowa's Sebastian Castro
READ MORE: Why Iowa Hawkeyes Present Perfect Trap For Illinois