Why This AFC North Team Should Target Iowa's Sebastian Castro
With the 2025 NFL Draft right around the corner, the Iowa Hawkeyes will be well-represented come April. One of the player will be Hawkeyes' star safety Sebastian Castro, who would easily be a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns in day two of the draft.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Monday that the Browns released safety Juan Thornhill after spending two seasons with the organization.
With Thornhill set to become a free agent, Cleveland's projected starting free safety is Ronnie Hickman, who was UDFA acquisition for the Browns back in 2023. This could easily open up the door for a versatile player like Castro to become an impact player in the secondary unit.
Throughout his time with the Hawkeyes, Castro played all over the field, but he spent most of the defensive snaps in the slot or deep. Current Browns' strong saftey, Grant Delpit, played roughly 23 percent of his snaps from the slot, while cornerback Greg Newsome II saw a good amount of snaps from the slot as well.
The potential addition of Castro could allow for Delpit to spend more time in the box, while Castro also can rotate with Hickman as the deep safety. The veteran defender displayed his ability to be a force in both the run and pass game over the course of his collegiate career, which boosts his stock heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
Castro made it on the NFL Draft radar after an impressive 2023 season after posting a PFF defensive grade of 91.2. Despite not being as productive in 2024, he was still a key member of Iowa's terrific defense. In his senior season, Castro finished with 47 tackles and a PFF run defense grade of 76.2 in 12 games.
