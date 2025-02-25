Where Do NFL Draft Analysts Rank Iowa Hawkeyes' Kaleb Johnson?
The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, which means it's time to take a look at some of the Iowa Hawkeyes that could hear their name be called in April.
Star running back Kaleb Johnson exploded onto the scene this past season season, as the Hawkeyes' leading rusher tallied 1,535 yards on the ground and 21 touchdowns in 2024. He ranked 7th in rushing yards amongst all FBS players, while being one of three players in the top 10 to average over six yards per carry.
The main issue for Johnson heading into the upcoming draft will be the ample amount of talented running backs in this year's class. While he could have been the top player at his position in the 2024 draft, he is now competing against some of the best rushers from the recent college football season for a high-draft selection.
So, the question becomes: where do many draft analysts have Johnson on their big boards prior to the NFL Combine?
Rankings are subject to change and are the updated edition of each analysts' board as of Feb 25.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: No. 33, RB2
Thoughts on Johnson:
Johnson single-handedly invigorated Iowa's long dormant offense with his smooth running style, averaging 6.4 yards per carry," stated Middlehurst-Schwartz. "The 6-0, 225-pounder is patient yet decisive in his approach, snaking around would-be tacklers to find the open field. His limited comfort level in the passing game – particularly in protection – could box him in somewhat during the early portion of his career."
Connor Rogers, NBC Sports: No. 33, RB3
Thoughts on Johnson:
"Johnson ran for over 100 yards in nine of 12 games this season, showing off patience, power, and a vicious iron arm at the second level," said Rogers. "Plus, I love how he dials things up a notch at the goal line to finish drives."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 35, RB2
Thoughts on Johnson:
"Despite consistently facing stacked boxes (Iowa ranked 130th out of 133 FBS teams this season in passing offense), Johnson shined on outside-zone runs," said Brugler. "He is at his best when he can quickly read and set up his blocks and anticipate backside/frontside lanes to find yardage that isn’t there. Though he's not as loose as Le’Veon Bell, Johnson has a similar run style with a three-down skill set."
Analyst
Ranking
Ranking Amongst RBs
No. 38
RB2
No, 45
RB3
No. 47
RB5
No. 50
RB3
No. 50
RB3
No. 60
RB5
No. 72
RB4
The Consensus On Johnson
After looking at 10 different big boards, Johnson is widely-considered a top-75 prospect in this year's draft, despite it being loaded with running backs. His average ranking across the 10 big boards is roughly the No. 46 prospect, while also being the third-to-fourth ranked running back in the class.
With this in mind, Johnson could potentially be a second-round pick. Luckily for the highly-touted runner, there are many teams in search of a young workhouse. The Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears hold high round-two picks this year, while teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers possess mid-to-late picks in round two.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Close But Not Close Enough Not Good Enough For Iowa Women Vs. Michigan
READ MORE: Why This AFC North Team Should Target Iowa's Sebastian Castro
READ MORE: Why Iowa Hawkeyes Present Perfect Trap For Illinois
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Lose Key Coach to NFL, New York Giants
READ MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Becoming Possible Suitor for Iowa Hawkeyes Star