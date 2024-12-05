Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Lands New Deal with Buffalo Bills
The Iowa Hawkeyes have turned out a lot of great defensive secondary players to the NFL in recent years. One of the most underrated defensive backs in recent years has been Micah Hyde.
Hyde has gone on to have a very successful career in the NFL. He has played for both the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills and has made a major impact for both of those teams.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Hyde remained a free agent. After another strong year with the Bills last season, he did not end up signing with anyone. Now, he is making his return to the league.
As shared by Buffalo on X, Hyde has worked out a deal to return to the Bills. He will join a team that already looks the part of a legitimate Super Bowl contender and will look to help take their defense to the next level.
While this is currently a practice squad deal, there is almost no question that he will be elevated to the active roster in the near future.
During the 2023 season with Buffalo, Hyde ended up playing in 14 games. He racked up 54 total tackles to go along with two interceptions and seven defended passes. Those numbers show that even at 33 years old, he's still more than capable of making a major impact.
Throughout his entire NFL career, Hyde has played in 158 games. He has totaled 644 tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 24 interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 66 defended passes. He has made Iowa proud with his career.
Looking back further at his time with the Hawkeyes, Hyde was a clear-cut superstar. He ended his four-year career with Iowa totaling 232 tackles, four forced fumbles, eight interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.
Even from his college career, it was clear that Hyde had star potential at the NFL level.
Hopefully, his return to the field this season ends up being successful. Hyde is the kind of player that is a glue piece for a defense. He puts up solid numbers and brings excellent leadership to the field.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the 2024 campaign ends up going for Hyde.