Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Makes Debut On NFL Top 100 Players List
Cooper DeJean made a name for himself with the Iowa Hawkeyes, but he's really become a household name for football fans now that he's in the NFL.
DeJean spent three years at Iowa, where he became known as a ball-hawking defensive back and as a stellar option in the punt-return game. His output at Iowa was such that he was named a unanimous consensus All-American as a junior. In that 2023 season, he notched 41 tackles (26 solo), five passes defended, two interceptions, and a punt returned for a touchdown.
The Philadelphia Eagles selected DeJean in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft (pick No. 40), and he quickly made his presence known in the NFL as well. He made some big plays for Philly as a rookie, but none were bigger than his interception returned for a touchdown against Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles won that game, 40-22, in part because of DeJean's elite defense.
After a tremendous rookie season, DeJean has now been recognized by his peers as one of the top players in the NFL. In fact, he's the 60th-best player in the league, according to NFL.com.
"After a 2023 season of struggles in the secondary, the Eagles used their top two picks on defensive backs, including DeJean in the second round, who made an immediate impact," Coral Smith wrote. "With his help, Philly went from the 31st-ranked defense in passing yards allowed to No. 1, a turnaround that spearheaded its return to the playoffs. To cap off his impressive opening season, DeJean was responsible for one of the most viral and pivotal moments in Super Bowl LIX, intercepting Patrick Mahomes and returning it for a touchdown to put Philadelphia up 17-0 over the Kansas City Chiefs and kick off the blowout. Celebrating his birthday that day, DeJean's first NFL interception came on the biggest stage there is."
All early indications stemming from DeJean's rookie season are that he has the potential to be a star. Winding up on this list ahead of the 2025 season is another indication that DeJean is ready to take the league by storm.
That's nothing that will be surprising to fans of the Hawkeyes, though, because DeJean has been a star for a long time in Iowa City.