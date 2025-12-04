NFL Week 14 ATS Picks for Every Game (Texans Will Cover vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football)
Thanksgiving is behind us, which means we are officially in the final stretch of the NFL season. Week 14 will be the final week of BYEs, so we have 14 games to watch and bet on this week. After this, all 32 games will be in action for the final four weeks.
In this article, I'm going to give you my pick to cover the spread for all 14 Week 14 games. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Week 14 Spread Picks
Cowboys vs. Lions Spread Pick
- Pick: Cowboys +3 (-115)
Dolphins vs. Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins -3 (+100)
Seahawks vs. Falcons Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks -7.5 (-102)
Saints vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers -8.5 (-112)
Commanders vs. Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings -1.5 (-112)
Colts vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Jaguars +1.5 (-108)
Steelers vs. Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -5.5 (-115)
Titans vs. Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +3.5 (+100)
Bengals vs. Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals +5.5 (-105)
Broncos vs. Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos -7.5 (-110)
Bears vs. Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Bears +6.5 (-108)
Rams vs. Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +8.5 (-115)
Texans vs. Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +3.5 (-118)
Eagles vs. Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers +2.5 (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
