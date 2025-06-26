Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Lands on ESPN's All Quarter Century Team
With the 2025 NFL season quickly approaching, we have finally hit the quarter century mark for the 2000s. Over the course of the 25 years, the Iowa Hawkeyes have seen many of their stars go on to become significant playmakers in the NFL, but one has recently gained recognition for his time at the professional level.
Last week, ESPN's Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder released their "NFL All Quarter Century Team", which included former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Marshal Yanda.
"Yanda's distinguished career with the Ravens included two first-team All-Pro selections. While we don't have advanced blocking metrics for the majority of his career, his numbers were astounding near the tail end," Walder wrote. "He finished first among guards in run block win rate in both 2018 and 2019 and first in pass block win rate in 2019."
Born and raised in Iowa, Yanda would stay close to home for his collegiate career, as he spent his first two years at North Iowa Area Community College. He would then eventually sign with the Hawkeyes in 2005 and would rack up second team All-Big Ten and third team All-American honors in his senior season. Yanda's terrific two-year stint with the Hawkeyes landed him a spot in the Senior Bowl, which led to him being selected in the third round of the 2007draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
During his 13 seasons at the professional level, Yanda recorded 166 starts and was a seven-time All-Pro guard. In 2013, he would add a Super Bowl to his impressive resume, as he helped lead the Ravens to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
