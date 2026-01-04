Iowa Targeting Star DE in Transfer Portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ defensive line has been ravaged by departures. It has forced the pursuit of proven edge rushers to be an immediate priority for Kirk Ferentz. The program has already offered and hosted a few defensive talents in recent days and they added another to the list on Jan. 2.

The Hawkeyes have targeted Elon defensive end Kahmari Brown, extending an offer to the 6-foot-3, 220-pound sophomore who has established himself as one of the most productive defensive ends in FCS football. The player announced the news via X.

“Iowa offered! Blessed beyond measure🙏🏽,” Brown wrote.

Iowa offered! Blessed beyond measure🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZYzmdDrOss — Kahmari Brown (@marty2cut) January 2, 2026

He also made an official visit to the program on Jan. 3. Brown recorded 66 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks across 12 games in the 2025 season. He became the first player in Elon's program history to reach double digits in sacks during a single season. His 12-sack performance led the entire CAA. Beyond the sack totals, Brown also forced three fumbles.

This production comes on the heels of an outstanding freshman season in 2024 when Brown earned FCS Freshman All-American honors from FCS Football Central, Stats Perform, and Phil Steele, a honor he's now earned in back-to-back seasons.

In that inaugural campaign at Elon, he registered 33 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks while appearing in 11 games. Brown is a three-star transfer portal prospect with two years of eligibility remaining.

Brown is also receiving attention from Purdue, which is scheduled to host him for a visit on Jan. 5. NC State has also extended an offer.

Kahmari Brown’s High School Stats

Prior to arriving at Elon as a four-star recruit committed to Miami, Brown was among the elite recruits in North Carolina. At White Oak High School, he compiled 111 tackles, six sacks, and 25 tackles for loss as a senior while earning Coastal Conference Player of the Year honors.

His high school tape showed elite motor, refined technique, and the kind of relentless pursuit that defines top-level edge rushers. Over his four-year varsity career at White Oak, Brown accumulated 18.5 career sacks and 40 quarterback hurries.

Why Does Iowa Need Kahmari Brown?

The Hawkeyes suffered a significant blow on Jan. 3 when junior defensive end Brian Allen announced his entry into the transfer portal. Allen had been projected by many to earn a starting role in 2026 following the departure of senior Max Llewellyn, who led the Hawkeyes in both sacks (six) and forced fumbles (two) during the 2025 season.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Max Llewellyn (48) tackles Michigan State Spartans running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver (4) Nov. 22, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ethan Hurkett, another starting defensive tackle, has also completed his eligibility. With five defensive linemen expected to depart through graduation, the NFL Draft, or the transfer portal, Iowa's defensive line rotation has a gaping hole staring at them.

Iowa's defensive identity under coordinator Phil Parker has long been built on elite edge rushers disrupting quarterbacks at the point of attack. Llewellyn's departure removes one of the program's most productive pass rushers from recent seasons.

Brown's can be a potential replacement for that production level. At 220 pounds, he has the required size to play in a Big Ten defensive line. However, he would need to add additional weight to be fully developed as an interior lineman.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!