How to Watch Iowa Football vs Northwestern: Time, TV Channel, Streaming

The Iowa Hawkeyes are in the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 19, and the time to make a run for something magical is officially upon us. Iowa takes a short trip to Evanston, Illinois, to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a huge matchup.

With kickoff coming up shortly, here is all of the info you need to know about Iowa taking on Northwestern, from kickoff time to odds to some final thoughts on the Big Ten battle between two 6-2 teams with everything on the line.

How to watch Iowa vs Northwestern

Are the Iowa Hawkeyes America's favorite team to watch? There's at least an argument to be made. This team is commanding another primetime slot, with kickoff getting FOX national coverage at 6:30 p.m. CT from Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

Iowa vs Northwestern Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT



Location: Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois



TV Channel: FOX



Broadcast Team: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (color analyst), Alexa Landestoy (sideline reporter)



Streaming: FOX Sports App



Radio Network:



Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Pat Angerer (analyst), Rob Brooks (sideline reporter)

Iowa vs Northwestern Betting Odds, Spread, Total

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Spread: Northwestern -2.5 (-115), Iowa +2.5 (-105)



Money Line: Northwestern -135, Iowa +114



Total: Over 45.5 (-110), Under 45.5 (-110)

All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

While this is a road game in Evanston, there is going to be no shortage of Iowa Hawkeyes fans in attendance. It won't quite be Kinnick Stadium, but it's not going to be far off. Iowa fans already travel extraordinarily well.

Toss in this game at the immaculate new Ryan Field just north of Chicago, which is one of the biggest hotspots for Iowa alumni in the country, and you have a healthy Hawkeye turnout incoming.

Is that going to be enough for Iowa to pull this out as slight underdogs? This is one of the biggest Iowa versus Northwestern games in recent memory, with both teams sitting at 6-2 and dreaming of a special run down the stretch.

For Iowa, it comes down to discipline. For Northwestern, it comes down to matching Iowa's physicality. While this won't be played outside on wet, soggy grass, the circumstances around this game more than make up for it.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.