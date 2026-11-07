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Inside The Hawkeyes

How to Watch Iowa Football vs Northwestern: Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Iowa hits the road to take on Northwestern in a huge matchup. Here is all the info you need for the Iowa Hawkeyes taking on the Northwestern Wildcats.
Riley Donald|
Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk leads the Iowa Hawkeyes out of the tunnel before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk leads the Iowa Hawkeyes out of the tunnel before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes are in the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 19, and the time to make a run for something magical is officially upon us. Iowa takes a short trip to Evanston, Illinois, to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a huge matchup.

With kickoff coming up shortly, here is all of the info you need to know about Iowa taking on Northwestern, from kickoff time to odds to some final thoughts on the Big Ten battle between two 6-2 teams with everything on the line.

How to watch Iowa vs Northwestern

Are the Iowa Hawkeyes America's favorite team to watch? There's at least an argument to be made. This team is commanding another primetime slot, with kickoff getting FOX national coverage at 6:30 p.m. CT from Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

Iowa vs Northwestern Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois

TV Channel: FOX

Broadcast Team: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (color analyst), Alexa Landestoy (sideline reporter)

Streaming: FOX Sports App

Radio Network:

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Pat Angerer (analyst), Rob Brooks (sideline reporter)

Iowa vs Northwestern Betting Odds, Spread, Total

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Spread: Northwestern -2.5 (-115), Iowa +2.5 (-105)

Money Line: Northwestern -135, Iowa +114

Total: Over 45.5 (-110), Under 45.5 (-110)

All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

While this is a road game in Evanston, there is going to be no shortage of Iowa Hawkeyes fans in attendance. It won't quite be Kinnick Stadium, but it's not going to be far off. Iowa fans already travel extraordinarily well.

Toss in this game at the immaculate new Ryan Field just north of Chicago, which is one of the biggest hotspots for Iowa alumni in the country, and you have a healthy Hawkeye turnout incoming.

Is that going to be enough for Iowa to pull this out as slight underdogs? This is one of the biggest Iowa versus Northwestern games in recent memory, with both teams sitting at 6-2 and dreaming of a special run down the stretch.

For Iowa, it comes down to discipline. For Northwestern, it comes down to matching Iowa's physicality. While this won't be played outside on wet, soggy grass, the circumstances around this game more than make up for it.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Riley Donald
RILEY DONALD

Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.

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