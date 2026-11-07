Iowa Football vs. Northwestern Forecast: Perfect Weather Sets the Stage at Ryan Field

They say that the summer is the best season to visit Chicago, but truth be told, it might be the third best time of the year to make a trip to the Windy City. There's just something about the holidays in Chicago that makes the fall and winter special.

When the Iowa Hawkeyes head to Evanston, which is really Chicago, the weather is going to be quite lovely for a November day as the Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats square off in a battle of two 6-2 Big Ten teams with plenty of dreams and aspirations about bigger things awaiting them.

Iowa vs Northwestern Forecast

For Evanston in November, this is almost as good as you can get. This game could have been colder, windier, rainer, or a mix of all the above, which is has been in previous matchups. Fortunately, things are looking like they will be ideal football weather with a Big Ten crispness in the air.

Temperatures: High of 51 degrees, RealFeel of 40 degrees at kickoff, low of 40 degrees



Chance of Precipitation: 5% chance of precipitation, with a forecast calling for partly cloudy or sunny skies during the day and partly cloudy skies at night



Wind: 8mph to the Southwest, with gusts up to 13mph to the Southwest



Humidity: High of 85% humidity, 72% humidity at kickoff

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Who does this forecast favor?

To be totally honest, the only thing in this forecast that could really play a factor in a football game is a potential wind gust, but with Ryan Field essentially enclosed on the sides and end zones, with an open roof, there isn't much impact on this game.

The temperatures are nowhere near cold enough to have any sort of impact on the passing game or ball carriers. This temperature is ideal for playing a football game, which sets the stage for a fun evening between two talented teams.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

While the weather is an external factor that I don't see having much impact on this game, there is another factor that does tilt things Iowa's way. Iowa is going to be playing this game in front of a heavy Iowa presence. It may not be all Hawkeyes, but there will be a lot of black and gold.

The Chicago Iowa Club reports approximately 30,000 Iowa alumni living in the Chicago metropolitan area. With the Big Ten's geographical footprint spanning coast to coast, something tells me these Iowa fans are going to show out for a local game with relatively little to no travel involved