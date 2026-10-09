How to Watch Iowa Football vs Washington: Time, TV Channel, Streaming

The Iowa Hawkeyes don't have to wait long to get back into action. This week is a Friday night kickoff against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington, which should have the full attention of the Big Ten.

At 4-1, Iowa needs this win to stay in the driver's seat of a potential College Football Playoff berth, while the Washington Huskies are 3-2 after back-to-back Big Ten losses to Minnesota and USC, creating a dire sense of urgency.

How to watch Iowa vs Washington

It's another nationally televised game for the Iowa Hawkeyes, which begs the question: can America not get enough of Iowa? This game is going to air on FOX or FS1, pending the MLB playoff results, and is set to kick off at 8 p.m. CT.

Iowa vs Washington Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. CT



Location: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington



TV Channel: FOX or FS1 (pending MLB playoff results)



Broadcast Team: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), Alex Landestoy (sideline reporter)



Streaming: FOX Sports App



Radio Network: Hawkeye Radio Network or SiriusXM Channel 83



Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Pat Angerer (analyst), Rob Brooks (sideline reporter)

Iowa vs Washington Betting Odds, Spread, Total

Spread: Washington -3 (-115), Iowa +3 (105)



Money Line: Washington -166, Iowa +140



Total: Over 41.5 (-105), Under 41.5 (-115)



All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

After getting out to a 4-0 start, the Ohio State Buckeyes put Iowa back in its place last week. Now, the Hawkeyes have an opportunity to respond before they let one loss send things spiraling before the bye week.

This is a game Iowa often rallies together in. It's a tough environment on the road without a full week of rest or preparation. If that's not something that Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz can spin into a blessing, then I don't know what is.

Iowa has to be ready from the jump for everything. Washington is a desperate team, and desperate teams are very dangerous. The Huskies are trying to avoid starting Big Ten play 0-3, which means that the Hawkeyes have to be ready and expect everything.



Should Iowa do that and find a way to get a win, a 5-1 mark heading into the bye week isn't too shabby.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.