Senior Iowa Guard Releases Statement After Season Ending Injury

For those who didn't watch the Iowa Hawkeyes latest game against Ohio State, they probably wondered why Taylor McCabe played just one minute.

Now, the ruling is out. McCabe tore her ACL and is set to not just miss the rest of the season, but this is how her career will come to an end.

With Iowa jumping to No. 8 in the AP Poll, their route to a No. 1 seed in the tournament just got a whole lot harder.

McCabe might not score the most points or leave a lasting impact on the stat sheet, but her impact on the game is undeniable. Now, Iowa is left with a huge void to fill.

Taylor McCabe's Career Comes To An End

"This is not how I imagined my senior season ending, but adversity has always been part of the game. I'm committed to my recovery and to supporting my teammates in every way I can the rest of the season," McCabe wrote.

She continued, "I'm grateful for the love and encouragement from my coaches, teammates, and everyone who has been with me throughout this journey at the University of Iowa."

Dec 20, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA: Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor McCabe (2) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies during the first half at Barclays Center.

McCabe spent her entire career with Iowa, starting with an average of just 7.9 minutes per game in the 2022-23 season. The Nebraska native increased that total to 27.1 minutes this past season, a staggering four minutes higher than the total from her junior year.

Iowa's McCabe Replacement

Iowa WBB has announced that guard Taylor McCabe will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.



Replacing McCabe is far easier said than done, but thankfully, Iowa has one of the deepest rosters in the B1G. With Chit-Chat Wright playing her best basketball, they'll have no choice but to rely on the transfer guard even more.

A player like Taylor Stremlow, who has already made the most of her minutes, will likely see a further increase to her total. Addie Deal, who isn't exactly the same type of player as McCabe, will continue to shine given any opportunity she's given.

Elsewhere on the team is Journey Houston, who has also done her part in making this team better. Iowa is an extremely young unit, and losing Emely Rodriguez early in the season certainly didn't make things any easier. At this point, they'll be missing her more than ever.

Iowa is just days away from taking on No. 2 UCLA in the biggest game of the season. Forget their matchup against No. 1 UConn from earlier on in the year, this is Iowa's chance to prove they're the top team in the B1G and it'll be by far their toughest road test all season.

