Iowa's Predicted Starting Quarterback in 2026

The Iowa Hawkeyes knew what they signed up for when they brought in fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski.

Gronowski is a "one and done" player who has become quite normal in the transfer portal era. That said, the Hawkeyes made sure they had a pair of quality players backing him up.

As successful as the Hawkeyes were in the transfer portal, adding a QB wasn't on their needs list heading into next season.

ESPN wrote an article predicting every single Power 4 starting quarterback heading into next season. To no surprise, they went with the majority in saying Hank Brown would once again serve as the backup.

Jeremy Hecklinski Predicted To Start

Iowa quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) runs a drill during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Eli Lederman, Max Olson and Adam Rittenberg came together to tackle one of their most daunting tasks of the offseason. While predicting some teams' starters is much easier than others, in total, they predicted 68 starters, with Hecklinski being one of them.

"Iowa is headed for a true competition between Hecklinski, a Wake Forest transfer, and Hank Brown, an Auburn transfer who will be entering his fourth college season," they wrote. "Hecklinski moved into the backup role this past season ahead of Brown, and brings a distinct style of passing and play that has impressed those inside the program."

The passage continued, "Just 5-11, Hecklinski took only three snaps for Wake Forest and had just two pass attempts this fall for Iowa, completing both. Things could certainly swing toward Brown, who started two games for Auburn in 2024, but Hecklinski's development this season gives him the chance to most effectively operate coordinator Tim Lester's offense."

Hecklinski Deserves To Start Over Brown

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) throws a pass during a football game agains the Massachusetts Minutemen Sept. 13, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

When it comes to upside, there is far more to be excited about with Hecklinski. Brown all but sealed his fate when he threw an interception that cost the Hawkeyes of handing what would've been Indiana's only loss of the season. Instead, Iowa lost to the eventual National Champions as Brown wasn't ready for the spotlight.

ESPN acknowledgedTradon Bessinger is coming in, but chances are he will be redshirted. It would be great to see the No. 192-ranked player get some action, but he won't see significant minutes right out of the gate.

Iowa is in good hands with both Hecklinski and Brown, especially if an injury comes up. Both are here to stay, but it should be Hecklinski, as ESPN predicts, who gets the nod in the 2026 season.

