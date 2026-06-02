Iowa Football Rival Poaches Offensive Lineman and Wrestler Drake Buthe

With the calendar now June, the focus for many college football teams and fans can begin to drift to fall camp as the summer continues to linger on. For many coaching staffs across the country, the summer months continue to be about the ever-important recruitment of top high school talent.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are consistently hot on the recruiting trail through the entire Midwest, but so is every other Big Ten team, and occasionally, one will lure a talent from the state of Iowa, a place the Hawkeyes traditionally dominate.



It just so happens that the Minnesota Golden Gophers, one of Iowa's biggest rivals and the annual trophy game, which is played for the Floyd of Rosedale, have landed a commitment from a 2027 offensive lineman, Drake Buthe.

Drake Buthe Commits to the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Drake Buthe, a product of Glenwood High School in Glenwood, Iowa, committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers and head coach P.J. Fleck.



"Lastly, I want to thank Coach Fleck, Coach Callahan, and the rest of the Minnesota organization for the opportunity you have given me to live out my lifelong dream. With that being said, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota," Buthe said in his commitment.

Drake Buthe, the 6-foot-5 product out of Glenwood High School in Glenwood, Iowa, is part of the class of 2027 and is currently ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the state of Iowa as well as the No. 77 overall interior offensive lineman, per 247Sports.



What raises some eyebrows for Iowa on this commitment is the background Buthe has. Not only is it uncommon to see a lineman leave the borders of Iowa, but one with Buthe's pedigree as a wrestler. He placed third in the IHSAA State Finals. That sort of background is what Iowa has built its offensive line success on lately.

Recruiting Worries for the Iowa Hawkeyes?

Normally, a Big Ten rival landing an in-state recruit with a background tailor-made for Iowa would create some questions. That said, Iowa was not on Buthe's recruiting trail.



His top FBS offers consist of Minnesota, UCF, Army, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Miami (OH), Missouri State, Navy, Northern Illinois, UConn, Western Michigan, and Wyoming.



For one reason or another, Iowa sat this one out, and with the recent string of offensive line success, the coaching staff has more than earned the trust of what recruits they go after.