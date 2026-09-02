Level-Setting Expectations: Biggest Question for Iowa's Defense in Week 1

The 2026 season brings a curious question to the table for the Iowa Hawkeyes. And it's not a common one.



What if the defense is just okay? What if they regress and are just average?



It hasn't happened with Phil Parker before during his time as Iowa's defensive wizard, which gives the Hawkeyes the benefit of the doubt this year, but it does create an interesting question for the Week 1 matchup versus Northern Illinois.

Are tapered expectations okay in Week 1 for the Iowa defense?

To enter this season in a good spot, there is some level-setting that must be done regarding Iowa's defense.



The front seven is going to be seeing five or six new faces at times after immense turnover from the 2025 unit. That creates question marks.

On the back end of the defense, the secondary has some question marks, with position shuffling and injuries creating some movement.



In the passing game, communication is key, and new players in new places open the door to some anxious moments in the passing game with assignments changing rapidly.

Level-setting real expectations

Let's be honest for just one moment. If Iowa can get the ground game going on offense, which is something that should be a huge advantage, the defense could be afforded the luxury of working through some things.



Northern Illinois does have a guy at quarterback who can sling it, though. This is where things get interesting for a secondary that is moving around.

The Huskies landed Taron Dickens via the transfer portal from Western Carolina. That's an important addition. Dickens threw for 3, 508 yards, 38 touchdowns, and just two interceptions last year, while completing 74.2% of his passes.



He will run, but he isn't going to if he doesn't have to. Dickens has 371 career rushing yards at 2.3 yards per carry. It's not his game.

How does Iowa's secondary hold up with a new pass rush?

To be very open and honest with you, as much as it pains me, I expect the Northern Illinois Huskies to hit Iowa early with a big play or two in the passing game. Taron Dickens is good enough to force some issues for Iowa if given time.



That's part of the issue for the secondary. How quickly can the pass rush get home with unproven talent along the defensive line?

The Hawkeyes' secondary is long; it's athletic, and it's smart, but there is no replicating game speed and new looks, especially against a quality quarterback.



Don't be surprised if Iowa gets burned once or twice early due to miscommunication or missed assignments, but as fast as those big plays happen, expect Phil Parker to rectify them twice as fast.