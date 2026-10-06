Iowa Football Bowl Projections: Hawkeyes Remain in College Football Playoff Picture

The Iowa Hawkeyes going bowling is as close to a lock as there is in this world. I don't want to say it's guaranteed yet because, well, it is college football we are talking about. Nothing is guaranteed.

But at 4-1, Iowa needs two more wins over its final seven games to make a postseason trip. That's not even a goal for Iowa, though. That's an expectation.



Goals for the Hawkeyes are much higher, with the College Football Playoff in their sights, which is still in the picture in bowl projections, even after the loss to Ohio State.

Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projections

While some of the belief in Iowa has slowed down after meeting a top team, that hasn't stopped the Hawkeyes from finding their names among a few College Football Playoff projections. Iowa is going on the road now, as opposed to hosting in Kinnick Stadium, but some are holding onto belief.

Sports Illustrated

Iowa remains in the field in Sports Illustrated's bowl projections. Iowa sits at No. 10 in the 12-team field and, due to that, drew a road game in the first round against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Getting into the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup would be massive for Iowa.

CBS Sports

Iowa has a path in CBS Sports' bowl projections. Iowa is one of the first teams out, drawing the Ole Miss Rebels in the Citrus Bowl, per these projections.

College Football News

Like SI, College Football News follows suit by putting Iowa in the playoff. The projection sees Iowa playing Alabama once again, but in the No. 11 vs. No. 6 matchup, which is more or less semantics in the first round. It would still force Iowa to play in Tuscaloosa.

ESPN

The two projections from ESPN have Iowa on the outside looking in at this point. One sends Iowa to the Duke's Mayo Bowl to take on Clemson, which would be a matchup of two of the most old-school head coaches left in college football.



The other projection calls for a rematch of the Citrus Bowl in 2024, when Iowa and Tennessee met up.

Riley Donald's Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projection

I want to put Iowa in the College Football Playoff so, so badly. If they had beaten Ohio State, they wouldn't just be in the 12-team field; I would be handing Iowa a first-round bye!

Riley Donald's Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Florida, Citrus Bowl

But Iowa is 4-1, and we have to go off that. I need one more big-time win from Iowa, which could be Friday against Washington, before I move them up a rung. That means, as of now, Iowa remains in the Citrus Bowl.



Downside? They get the Florida Gators in a pseudo-home game after Missouri dismantled them and pumped the brakes on their hype train as well.