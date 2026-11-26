Let's face it. The scenarios for the Iowa Hawkeyes to make the Big Ten Championship are abundant, while also somehow distant at the same time. Iowa has to beat Nebraska to have any hope, and then things get really interesting.

Iowa needs some teams to lose, others to win, but those winning games could help the Big Ten Championship chances while also hurting the Hawkeyes' College Football Playoff chances. It's a lot to maneuver, right? Well, fortunately, Kirk Ferentz has his team ignoring most of it.

Kirk Ferentz is muting the outside noise for the Iowa Hawkeyes

The outside noise surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes is at a fever pitch that we haven't seen in some time. Sitting at 9-2, this team has found itself in the midst of the College Football Playoff discourse as one of the most controversial yet successful teams of the year.

There is also the path to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title. So, how does Iowa handle all of this? Well, to be honest, this team is ignoring all of it, really. This group knows nothing matters without a win against Nebraska, and that is where all of the focus is being put.

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"None at all. These guys are in college. They're smart guys. Basically, it came up yesterday in our first big meeting for this week.

"Basically, it's really simple. First of all, if we don't have 10 wins, forget about it. Secondly, it's one of two things. We're either going to be starting our week next week Tuesday, or we're going to be starting it on Sunday.

"I think about 8 million things have to happen for us to have that happen, but you never know. Just presented it like it's A or B, so plan accordingly. We'll see how it all goes," Kirk Ferentz said about his team not focusing on the Big Ten Championship possibilities.

Iowa's path to the Big Ten Championship

Now, if you are interested in Iowa's path to the Big Ten Championship, it exists. I discussed it earlier today in a rooting guide and even looked into which paths are the most realistic for the Hawkeyes to hope for.

But even as we analyze those paths, it comes down to one thing: Iowa has to beat Nebraska on Friday for any of these scenarios to matter. If Iowa can get to 10-2, the door isn't just cracked open for the Hawkeyes, but if a few things break Iowa's way, it's waiting to be kicked down.