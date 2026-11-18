The Iowa Hawkeyes are led by another dominant offensive line. It's become a unit of consistent strength for Iowa, which is fitting, considering how Iowa wants to play an extremely physical brand of football and control the game.

One of Iowa's stars up front, Trevor Lauck, resides at the left tackle position, and he is among the best in the nation. He is destined for the NFL when he decides to make that jump, but right now, he has unfinished business to take care of for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa's offensive growth

What has changed? Iowa is more efficient, more effective, and operating much more smoothly lately.

"I think we're just growing as the weeks go on, and I feel like that's what Coach Lester has wanted us to do all year. At the start of the year, it was kind of a little bumpy. We had a good game and then a bad game, but I think his main thing he was telling us is that we want to grow and be more consistent."

"Take it week by week. Get better week by week. I think we've done a good job at that. These last three weeks, I think we've been trending in the right direction, so now it's our job not to be satisfied, and want to keep getting better and keep winning games."

Ignoring the CFP noise

How is Iowa tuning out all of the noise around the College Football Playoff?

"The noise is pretty crazy. I try to stay away from it as much as I can, but like you said, at some point, it's just hard to not hear some stuff. Coach Ferentz is leading the charge and doing a really good job.

"These rankings mean absolutely nothing right now. They will matter in 3 weeks, though. Right now, they don't matter, and we can't put any of our energy into worrying about that. Right now, the best we can do is finish 10-2, and he said it multiple times: we can't go 10-2 if we don't first go 9-2."

Preparing for Illinois

Illinois is on deck this weekend. They play a physical style under Bret Bielema. What's the preparation for the Illini been like?

"They're gonna be real physical with Coach Bealema having that Iowa DNA. You know he's going to have his team ready, and him being a former Hawkeye, he's going to want to beat us.

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"They've been playing really, really good football. Especially on defense, I'd say that's usually what I watch on film, obviously. But they have a really complex defense, with a lot of moving parts. We're going to have to be ready to go and be on the same page as an offensive line."

Iowa's run game has its legs

L.J. Phillips Jr. has found success lately. Describe the relationship of how his running style pairs with Iowa's blocking scheme.

"He's been super fun to block for. Just to start, he's a great person, great teammate, super energetic guy, so that alone makes him fun to block for. He's a really physical running back. He doesn't mind dropping his shoulder pads and trying to run someone over.

"I think another thing he knows is that a 5- or 6-yard run, maybe a 7-yard run, is a good run. Doing that on repeat against a team kind of breaks their will at times. He's just a bruiser and super fun guy to block for."

Casey's Partnership

Casey's Fall Football Hi-Res Imagery - Trevor Lauck, Casey's | Casey's Fall Football Hi-Res Imagery - Trevor Lauck, Casey's

Interesting timing of Thanksgiving and the Casey's partnership. $12 pizzas with the code HOLIDAY, November 25-27. Any plans to prepare for Thanksgiving with some Casey's pizza beforehand?

"We play on Black Friday against Nebraska next week, so at some point during that, I'll definitely be heading to Casey's. The new pan pizza looks amazing. I haven't got to try it yet, but I've heard people have tried it, and they've said really great things."

Trevor Lauck's NFL plans

You are an NFL talent. It's a high compliment. How do you handle those thoughts along with the task at hand?

"Yeah, I mean, it's kind of like the College Football Playoff. People kind of chirp at you a little bit at times and try to get you to think about it; the noise can really be loud.

"I focus on what really matters, and that's Iowa football at this moment. And you have to know that this time is short; whether I'm here for 4 years or 5 years, it's a short period of my time.

"I know I have to put all my eggs into this basket and focus on what matters right now, and really be where my feet are to appreciate all the coaches and players around me, and take it all in, and worry about that later."