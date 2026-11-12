How Iowa Football RB L.J. Phillips Is Chasing More Success

It seems that in the last few years, the Iowa Hawkeyes have brought in an external talent from the transfer portal who turns into a fan favorite for one reason or another. The Hawkeyes have hit in the portal with on-field and off-the-field stars.

Nick Jackson was a star linebacker for the Hawkeyes. Mark Gronowski rejuvenated Iowa's offense and the narrative around playing quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes. This year, Tony Diaz is changing the story about playing wide receiver for Iowa.

There's also L.J. Phillips Jr., the soft-spoken, hard-running, and extremely hard-working running back, who has earned his chance to be Iowa's lead back and is running with the opportunity.

L.J. Phillips Jr. wants more success

Last weekend, L.J. Phillips Jr. got his first opportunity to be the go-to guy for the Hawkeyes' offense on the ground. It had been a long time coming after dealing with an early-season ankle injury, but Phillips, who is back to 100%, ran with the opportunity.

Phillips led Iowa with 21 carries, by far the most he has had in a single game with the Iowa Hawkeyes, and rumbled for 128 yards against Northwestern. It was a mix of hard yards between the tackles and explosive runs outside.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When Phillips met with the media this week, he had a great mindset about turning this performance into much more than just one game. He is hungry to continue succeeding and doing his job for this team.

"I want to be as consistent as possible. I don’t want to be a one-hit wonder. That’s kind of my mindset. Obviously, there’s a lot of people telling you that you did a good job.

"That’s cool and all, but I know how it felt when I wasn’t doing my job, and I don’t want to feel like that ever again. So just kind of reminding myself of that.

"You have to be locked in and ready to go. It's a new week. It's a new team. And no one cares about the past. They're focused on the present," L.J. Phillips Jr. said about handling success after his strong day against the Northwestern Wildcats.

L.J. Phillips Jr. on building on performance vs. Northwestern: "I don’t want to be a one-hit wonder. That’s kind of my mindset. Obviously, there’s a lot of people telling you (that) you did a good job. That’s cool and all, but I know how it felt when I wasn’t doing my job and I… pic.twitter.com/PxnWLywaKV — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 10, 2026

L.J. Phillips Jr. is going to get the opportunity to succeed for Iowa's run game and offense once again. On this week's depth chart, Phillips not only appeared for the first time, but he is now listed as the No. 1 running back for the Iowa Hawkeyes.