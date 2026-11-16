Iowa Football: When Will ESPN FPI Rankings Give the Hawkeyes Enough Credit?

I really shouldn't let it bother me as much as it does, but there is something about the ESPN FPI metrics, rankings, and data that strikes a nerve in me every single time I take a look after the Iowa Hawkeyes win another game.

Iowa won another game in the Big Ten by defeating Purdue 28-7 to move to 8-2 on the year and on the cusp of the College Football Playoff. Still, ESPN FPI is very low on the Hawkeyes, despite winning games more consistently than most programs in America.

Iowa Football inches forward in ESPN FPI rankings

We are through 10 games, and ESPN FPI has yet to really reward the Iowa Hawkeyes for getting to 8-2. That record alone should be enough to have Iowa ranked higher than they are, but nonetheless, these rankings haven't liked the Hawkeyes much.

Iowa climbed one spot to No. 17 in the ESPN FPI rankings.

ESPN FPI Predictions for Iowa Football

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The predictions aren't seeing any sort of massive overhaul for the Hawkeyes after handling their business against the Purdue Boilermakers, nor should they. It was a game that Iowa won exactly as many expected them to and hoped they would.

The notable change in this week's predictions is Iowa's chance to win out and the chance to make the College Football Playoff. Iowa sees a 5% increase in its odds to get to 10-2 and a 2% jump in its odds to make the 12-team field. Iowa is going to continue forcing the issue.

Projected Record: 9.3-2.8



Chance to Win Out: 36.3%



Chance to Make a Bowl Game: 100.0%



Chance to Win the Big Ten: 1.3%



Chance to Make the College Football Playoff: 22.9%



Chance to Make the National Championship: 0.8%



Chance to Win the National Championship: 0.2%

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

ESPN FPI has been funky with Iowa this entire season. It doesn't seem to like Iowa's style of defense, timely offense, and handling games in a businesslike manner. Iowa is simply winning games, which is a heck of a lot more than a lot of other teams across the country can say.

I struggle to put a ton of stock in the ESPN FPI rankings, as it seems to get more and more confusing each week, but the one thing I can't ignore is the odds changing in Iowa's favor. If Iowa can get another one over Illinois to get to 9-2, we could be in for a big time odds shake-up.