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Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Football: When Will ESPN FPI Rankings Give the Hawkeyes Enough Credit?

This week's ESPN FPI metrics and rankings are in. Are you ready to scratch your head and get even more confused about the Iowa Hawkeyes?
Riley Donald|
Nov 14, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tony Diaz (14) scores a touchdown run against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tony Diaz (14) scores a touchdown run against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Iowa Hawkeyes

I really shouldn't let it bother me as much as it does, but there is something about the ESPN FPI metrics, rankings, and data that strikes a nerve in me every single time I take a look after the Iowa Hawkeyes win another game.

Iowa won another game in the Big Ten by defeating Purdue 28-7 to move to 8-2 on the year and on the cusp of the College Football Playoff. Still, ESPN FPI is very low on the Hawkeyes, despite winning games more consistently than most programs in America.

Iowa Football inches forward in ESPN FPI rankings

We are through 10 games, and ESPN FPI has yet to really reward the Iowa Hawkeyes for getting to 8-2. That record alone should be enough to have Iowa ranked higher than they are, but nonetheless, these rankings haven't liked the Hawkeyes much.

Iowa climbed one spot to No. 17 in the ESPN FPI rankings.

ESPN FPI Predictions for Iowa Football

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The predictions aren't seeing any sort of massive overhaul for the Hawkeyes after handling their business against the Purdue Boilermakers, nor should they. It was a game that Iowa won exactly as many expected them to and hoped they would.

The notable change in this week's predictions is Iowa's chance to win out and the chance to make the College Football Playoff. Iowa sees a 5% increase in its odds to get to 10-2 and a 2% jump in its odds to make the 12-team field. Iowa is going to continue forcing the issue.

Projected Record: 9.3-2.8

Chance to Win Out: 36.3%

Chance to Make a Bowl Game: 100.0%

Chance to Win the Big Ten: 1.3%

Chance to Make the College Football Playoff: 22.9%

Chance to Make the National Championship: 0.8%

Chance to Win the National Championship: 0.2%

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

ESPN FPI has been funky with Iowa this entire season. It doesn't seem to like Iowa's style of defense, timely offense, and handling games in a businesslike manner. Iowa is simply winning games, which is a heck of a lot more than a lot of other teams across the country can say.

I struggle to put a ton of stock in the ESPN FPI rankings, as it seems to get more and more confusing each week, but the one thing I can't ignore is the odds changing in Iowa's favor. If Iowa can get another one over Illinois to get to 9-2, we could be in for a big time odds shake-up.

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Riley Donald
RILEY DONALD

Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.

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