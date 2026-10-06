Defense Travels: How Iowa Football Exploits Advantages Against Washington

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a few key areas they can exploit in the Washington Huskies, and they just so happen to be areas of strength for the Hawkeyes. This game is about the defense. It's their game to win.

Iowa has a trio of mismatches that can slow down a Huskies' offense that has explosive talent by forcing them into predictable down-and-distance play calls, which is where Phil Parker has made his money for years as the Iowa Hawkeyes' defensive coordinator.

Stop the run and force Washington into obvious passing downs

Iowa's defense is allowing just 2.89 yards per carry and a touch over 100 rushing yards per game this year, through five games. Led by Cam Buffington and Jayden Montgomery, Iowa's front seven has been outstanding and should have a chance to shine against Washington.

The Huskies have not run the ball well this year. They are currently No. 126 in the country in rushing yards per game, with 109 yards on the ground each contest at a measly 3.68 yards per carry.



This is where Iowa forces Washington to play from behind the sticks. Stop the run on early downs and force Washington to drop back against Iowa's secondary. I take my chances there.

Get off the field on third down

It's not that Iowa has been some sort of monster on third downs defensively, but the Hawkeyes have been good enough. Iowa is holding opponents to just a 32.39% third-down conversion rate this year, good enough for No. 33 in the country.

Washington, on the other hand, is having all sorts of trouble staying on the field. The Huskies have converted just 29% (18-for-62) of third-down opportunities this year. Put Washington into third downs and play your strength on their weakness.

Create pressure and convert it to sacks

Here's where it all ties together. If Iowa can stop the run on early downs and get to third-and-long situations, the defensive line can finally pin its ears back and go after the passer.



While it may not feel like Iowa is generating a ton of pressure, they rank No. 30 in the country with 3 sacks this year. This game could be where things open up with Washington's lack of pass protection success.

The Huskies are getting Demond Williams Jr. hit a lot. They are No. 126 in the nation in terms of sacks allowed, with 15 sacks already conceded through five games. Whether it's the defensive line finally coming to life or Phil Parker dialing up pressure, Iowa needs to make Williams uncomfortable.